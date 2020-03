Adam Castillejo è la 2ª persona al mondo ufficialmente guarita dall’Hiv

View this post on Instagram

A year after the “London Patient” was introduced to the world as only the 2nd person to be cured of HIV, he is revealing his identity: Adam Castillejo. “I want to be an ambassador of hope,” he said. Adam had been living with the virus since 2003, when he received his diagnosis at age 23. Later, he was found to have cancer, and received a bone-marrow transplant. The main goal of the treatment was to replace his immune system and fight his cancer. But the donor also carried a mutation that impedes the entry of HIV into cells, so Adam’s new immune system was resistant to the virus. He is now HIV- and cancer-free. Tap the link in our bio for Adam’s story. Photo by @andrew_testa