Coronavirus, cancellato anche il Magical Pride di Disneyland Paris

Mika avrebbe dovuto far ballare l’intero parco il prossimo 6 giugno. La seconda edizione del Pride Disney parigino slitta al 2021.

Federico Boni |

Il Coronavirus ha fermato oltre 200 pride in tutto il mondo, con il Magical Pride di Disneyland Paris che si è inevitabilmente dovuto aggiungere alla lunghissima lista.

Atteso per il 6 giugno, l’evento avrebbe dovuto ospitare Mika, superospite di questa edizione. Il Disneyland Paris Pride tornerà tra un anno, ovvero nel giugno del 2021.

Lo scorso anno, alla prima storica edizione, parteciparono gli Years & Years, Boy George e Corine, con Pro Vita che aveva inutilmente gridato al boicottaggio parlando di ‘propaganda LGBT’ nei confronti dei più piccoli. Neanche a dirlo l’evento fu un successo clamoroso, con migliaia di partecipanti, LGBT e non, famiglie ‘tradizionali’ e arcobaleno, tutte insieme appassionatamente.

Tra un anno, a pandemia superata, torneremo a marciare, a divertirci, a festeggiare. Anche a Disneyland.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT! It is with regret that the Disneyland Paris Pride event has been cancelled as a result of the unprecedented situation and in line with the government. Disneyland Paris Pride will take place June 2021 with an exact date TBC. We look forward to seeing you then for this exciting event and sharing more details soon! 🏳️‍🌈 Please note, the Magical Pride team are working hard to contact everyone who has booked a package with Magical Pride directly in a timely and efficient manner, therefore you do not need to contact us to discuss your booking. We will be in touch by email as soon as possible, and we appreciate your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time.❤️ Thank you, – The Magical Pride Team ✨

Guida TV tra film e serie LGBT, 17 aprile 2020: vi consigliamo Puoi baciare lo Sposo

In onda stasera su Canale 5 in prime time e in prima tv la commedia con Cristiano Caccamo e Salvatore Esposito innamorati e pronti alle nozze.

di Federico Boni
