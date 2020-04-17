Coronavirus, cancellato anche il Magical Pride di Disneyland Paris

View this post on Instagram

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT! It is with regret that the Disneyland Paris Pride event has been cancelled as a result of the unprecedented situation and in line with the government. Disneyland Paris Pride will take place June 2021 with an exact date TBC. We look forward to seeing you then for this exciting event and sharing more details soon! 🏳️‍🌈 Please note, the Magical Pride team are working hard to contact everyone who has booked a package with Magical Pride directly in a timely and efficient manner, therefore you do not need to contact us to discuss your booking. We will be in touch by email as soon as possible, and we appreciate your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time.❤️ Thank you, – The Magical Pride Team ✨