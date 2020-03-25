Topics:
Coronavirus, matrimonio egualitario in strada causa quarantena – i video

Una bellissima storia d’amore in tempi di crisi, di paura, che vede la comunità LGBT in prima fila.

Federico Boni |

In tempi di quarantena da pandemia, ormai lo sappiamo, dobbiamo stare tutti a casa. Da settimane sono stati annullati tutti i funerali e anche tutti i matrimoni, ma una coppia di New York ha deciso di celebrare comunque la propria unione, in modo decisamente originale e al tempo stesso ‘sicuro’.

Reilly Jennings e Amanda Wheeler erano pronte a giurarsi amore eterno, tutto era stato organizzato ma la Grande Mela è stata stata chiusa dal sindaco causa Covid-19, e allora le due donne si sono inventate un matrimonio in strada. Dalla finestra del palazzo l’amico che avrebbe dovuto sposarle le ha comunque sposate, mentre loro due, diversi piani sotto, elegantissime e in strada, si sono dette ‘sì, lo voglio’, con pochissimi curiosi a distanza di sicurezza.

“Che giorno”, ha scritto la Jennings. “Tra l’incertezza e la disperazione che tutti noi proviamo in questo momento, sposare l’amore della mia vita nel momento più newyorkese di sempre è stato perfetto. Ho aspettato 4 anni per chiamarla moglie, questa era la ciliegina sulla torta dell’amore per lei che provo ogni giorno.”

Una bellissima storia d’amore in tempi di crisi, di paura, che vede la comunità LGBT in prima fila. Perché l’amore, come soprattutto noi sappiamo bene, trova sempre il modo di emergere di fronte alle avversità.

View this post on Instagram

we were supposed to get married in October. the reality of that happening in our current climate seemed slim. Amanda’s business closed and everything has just blown up. we got our marriage license yesterday and were walking out the door to get hitched at the courthouse when the mayor announced the immediate closure of the marriage bureau. after several hours of crying (& drinking), one of our dear friends @iknowmattwilson sent us a message saying he was ordained and could marry us through the state of NY (nyc has weird laws that you have to be married by someone ordained by this county clerk). we said YES, finished our work meetings, walked down the street to his apartment and got married below his fourth story window as the neighborhood looked on alongside 4 of our best friends @kktapper @harold_gibbons @joselynmujica (& @erikahenningsen through a car because #socialdistancing). what a day. amidst the uncertainty and despair we all feel right now, marrying the love of my life in the most NYC moment was perfect. i’ve waited 4 years to call @wheelsfit my wife and this was all just the cherry on top of the love i feel every day. ❤️

A post shared by Reilly Jennings (@reillyjennings) on

