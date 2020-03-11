Dwyane Wade, la figlia transgender fa il suo debutto sul red carpet – le foto

View this post on Instagram

Big night at the #TruthAwards2020 to celebrate our friends @jasonbolden @adair_curtis receiving the Business Leadership Award. We are incredibly proud of them and grateful for their presence, love & light in ourselves. @richfresh kept us FRESHHHHH in custom suits and @lorraineschwartz laced us with gorgeous jewels for the special occasion. It was an EPIC night filled with so much love & a real sense of community. It was important for Zaya to be a part of such a beautiful night & reminding her of all the love & support she has. We were moved to tears so many times throughout the night. So much gratitude ❤💜🖤