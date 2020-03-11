Dwyane Wade, la figlia transgender fa il suo debutto sul red carpet – le foto

Bellissimo primo tappeto rosso per l’ex cestista Dwyane Wade, l’attrice Gabrielle Union e la figlia 12enne Zaya, da pochi mesi dichiaratamente transgender.
Big night at the #TruthAwards2020 to celebrate our friends @jasonbolden @adair_curtis receiving the Business Leadership Award. We are incredibly proud of them and grateful for their presence, love & light in ourselves. @richfresh kept us FRESHHHHH in custom suits and @lorraineschwartz laced us with gorgeous jewels for the special occasion. It was an EPIC night filled with so much love & a real sense of community. It was important for Zaya to be a part of such a beautiful night & reminding her of all the love & support she has. We were moved to tears so many times throughout the night. So much gratitude ❤💜🖤
Vi abbiamo già parlato della bellissima famiglia di Dwyane Wade, 38enne ex cestista statunitense NBA, considerato tra i giocatori più forti della sua generazione, , che ha 4 figli: Zaire, Zaya e Xavier, nati dal primo matrimonio con Siohvaughn Funches, e Kaavia, avuta con la sua seconda moglie Gabrielle Union. Uno di questi 4 figli, Zaya, è dichiaratamente transgender da pochi mesi (è nata Sion). Mamma e papà hanno lanciato persino una linea di t-shirt a sostegno della figlia, che ha ora fatto il suo esordio sul red carpet dei Truth Awards 2020, il 7 marzo scorso.
12 anni appena, Zaya ha abbinato il suo bellissimo abito a quelli dei due genitori. Bianco, nero, verde e viola, i quattro colori splendidamente indossati dai tre, con papà Dwyane orgoglioso sui social: “Il suo nome è Zaya Wade! Ieri sera è stato il primo tappeto rosso di Zaya e non avremmo potuto essere più orgogliosi di come ha gestito le domande che le sono state poste. È emersa come uno dei nuovi volti e delle voci giovani della comunità LGBTQ +”.
“È stata una notte EPICA, piena di tanto amore e vero senso di comunità“, ha scritto la Union su Instagram. “Era importante per Zaya prendere parte a una notte così bella e ricordarle tutto l’amore e il sostegno che ha. Ci siamo commossi fino alle lacrime così tante volte durante la serata. Tanta gratitudine … Continuiamo ad andare avanti. Continuiamo a lottare con amore, luce e speranza per un mondo migliore e più inclusivo.”
I Truth Awards sono organizzati da Better Brothers Los Angeles, organizzazione no profit che “educa, ispira e riunisce la comunità Black LGBTQ nel sud della California”. L’obiettivo dei Truth Awards è aumentare la consapevolezza della comunità Black LGBTQ. Questo evento annuale presenta anche borse di studio universitarie a giovani promettenti LGBTQ di colore.
Zaya how does that custom @richfresh feel??? Last night was a dope experience for our family. Thank you to @betterbrothersla and the #truthawards for recognizing our good friends @jasonbolden @adair_curtis with the Bussiness Leadership Award. The Truth Awards was created to recognize and highlight the accomplishments of the Black LGBTQ+ community and its allies. In doing so, they increase the awareness of there contributions to Society, Popular Culture and the Arts, and help refocus the lens through which they are seen. The Truth Awards also provides funding for scholarships that supports educational opportunities for youth in the LGBTQ+ community! ✊🏾🖤