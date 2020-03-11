Topics:
Temi:
Sezioni: Aziende Gay Friendly C'è posta per Casto Cinema gay Come Fare Cultura Curiosità Donne Gay life Gossip Guida Hot Internet Moda e Style Musica Racconti Sesso Speciale Sport Storie Televisione Test Viaggi Webserie Gay Wellness
Speciali:
Il Network:

Dwyane Wade, la figlia transgender fa il suo debutto sul red carpet – le foto

Bellissimo primo tappeto rosso per l’ex cestista Dwyane Wade, l’attrice Gabrielle Union e la figlia 12enne Zaya, da pochi mesi dichiaratamente transgender.

Facebook Twitter Flipboard Messenger Whatsapp
Federico Boni |

Vi abbiamo già parlato della bellissima famiglia di Dwyane Wade, 38enne ex cestista statunitense NBA, considerato tra i giocatori più forti della sua generazione, , che ha 4 figli: Zaire, Zaya e Xavier, nati dal primo matrimonio con Siohvaughn Funches, e Kaavia, avuta con la sua seconda moglie Gabrielle Union. Uno di questi 4 figli, Zaya, è dichiaratamente transgender da pochi mesi (è nata Sion). Mamma e papà hanno lanciato persino una linea di t-shirt a sostegno della figlia, che ha ora fatto il suo esordio sul red carpet dei Truth Awards 2020, il 7 marzo scorso.

12 anni appena, Zaya ha abbinato il suo bellissimo abito a quelli dei due genitori. Bianco, nero, verde e viola, i quattro colori splendidamente indossati dai tre, con papà Dwyane orgoglioso sui social: “Il suo nome è Zaya Wade! Ieri sera è stato il primo tappeto rosso di Zaya e non avremmo potuto essere più orgogliosi di come ha gestito le domande che le sono state poste. È emersa come uno dei nuovi volti e delle voci giovani della comunità LGBTQ +”.

È stata una notte EPICA, piena di tanto amore e vero senso di comunità“, ha scritto la Union su Instagram. “Era importante per Zaya prendere parte a una notte così bella e ricordarle tutto l’amore e il sostegno che ha. Ci siamo commossi fino alle lacrime così tante volte durante la serata. Tanta gratitudine … Continuiamo ad andare avanti. Continuiamo a lottare con amore, luce e speranza per un mondo migliore e più inclusivo.”

I Truth Awards sono organizzati da Better Brothers Los Angeles, organizzazione no profit che “educa, ispira e riunisce la comunità Black LGBTQ nel sud della California”. L’obiettivo dei Truth Awards è aumentare la consapevolezza della comunità Black LGBTQ. Questo evento annuale presenta anche borse di studio universitarie a giovani promettenti LGBTQ di colore.

Ti suggeriamo anche  Ragazzo FtM fa la transizione, a metà percorso si innamora di un ragazzo e rimane incinta
Storie
Papà organizza festa a sorpresa per l’anniversario della transizione del...
Donne
Camila Concepción, si è suicidata la sceneggiatrice transgender di Gentefied...
nausica della valle
Donne

Nausica Della Valle, “Non c’è emergenza omofobia in Italia, l’omosessualità pubblicizzata all’inverosimile”

A suo dire 'ex lesbica', la Della Valle nega l'esistenza di omofobia ma anzi accusa: sono vittima di "eterofobia".

di Federico Boni
coronavirus
Storie
“Il Coronavirus è la punizione divina per i Pride”,...
Cinema gay
Guida TV tra film e serie LGBT, 11 marzo...
Sport
Curdin Orlik, il lottatore svizzero fa coming out: “sono...
outing
Storie
Tifosi mostrano foto di un giocatore su Grindr: disgustoso...
Vai alla Home Page
Vai alla Home Page
© 2000 - 2020 | P.I. 02111370504 - Registrazione tribunale di Pisa N° 16 del 15/06/2005 | É vietata ogni riproduzione, anche parziale.

Sito protetto da reCAPTCHA secondo la Privacy Policy e i Termini del Servizio di Google.