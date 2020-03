Coronavirus: morto Nashom Wooden, celebre drag Mona Foot

View this post on Instagram

Our hearts are with Nashom Wooden's loved ones as well as the New York City nightlife community during this devastating time. 💔 According to reports on social media, Nashom Wooden has died. Multiple people, including Project Runway designer Geoffrey Mac, have pointed to COVID-19 as the cause of death. Mac was a close friend of Wooden and uploaded video to Instagram breaking the news. #nashomwooden #rip