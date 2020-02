Pussy Riot, polizia russa irrompe sul set del nuovo video: “è propaganda gay”

Today, 9th of February 2020, St Petersburg, the Russian police broke into the location where Pussy Riot were filming a video for our next single “БЕСИТ / RAGE”. We were accused of “GAY PROPAGANDA” & “EXTREMISM”.

150 activists, mostly female & queer, took part in the shoot pic.twitter.com/KI7OvnGwPI

