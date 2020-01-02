Sam Smith celebra il suo io 17enne: “quel ragazzino non aveva paura di niente”

Sam Smith chiude il 2019 dando consigli di vita ai propri fan. “Vivetevela come viene!”.
È stato un 2019 di totale accettazione quello vissuto da Sam Smith, che si è spogliato non solo degli abiti, per la prima volta messi da parte sui social con i primi scatti in costume, ma anche delle proprie paure, definendosi pubblicamente genderqueer.
Ecco perché il cantante britannico ha voluto celebrare l’ultimo giorno del 2019 tramite una vecchia foto di 10 anni or sono, quando aveva appena 17 anni e non aveva alcun timore degli insulti, dei giudizi altrui, degli sfottò. Paure arrivate solo successivamente, con il tempo, il successo.
Questa foto mi ha emozionato, perché la fiducia e la libertà che ho provato l’anno scorso è TUTTO ciò che già provavo 10 anni fa. Questo per me è un bellissimo e importante promemoria, perchè invecchiando la vita può diventare dura. Da adulti ci lanciamo in questo mondo a volte crudele e senza cuore. E attraverso ciò a volte ci sentiamo come se stessimo perdendo noi stessi e quella scintilla che abbiamo avuto una volta. Ma la verità è che se combattiamo, facciamo il nostro lavoro, continuiamo a cantare, ballare e ad amare … staremo bene. Il bimbo di questa foto andava a scuola ogni giorno nel suo orgoglio genderqueer e ignorava ogni sguardo o provocazione verbale che gli veniva lanciata addosso. Quel ragazzo non se n’è mai andato. Aveva solo alcuni sentimenti da dover provare. Quindi a tutti voi meravigliosi umani, il mio unico consiglio dopo il mio brevissimo tempo su questa terra è … VIVETELA COME VIENE !!!! E celebrate il vostro io sexy. p.s. è un falso Louis V #cozimtherealthing
Borsa dichiaratamente falsa, ma posa realmente piena di forza e orgoglio.
