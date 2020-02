Scuola realizza strisce pedonali arcobaleno, piovono insulti omofobi

L’attraversamento pedonale della Woodside High School è stato il primo realizzato da una scuola d’Inghilterra.

.@WoodsideHigh children & staff have shown how committed they are to diversity, equality & inclusion today by becoming the first school in the country with a #LGBT 🏳️‍🌈 road crossing. That’s something we should all celebrate. #Haringey #IAmHaringey #LGBTMonth2020 👍👏❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🌈 pic.twitter.com/eTdI6SFiRL

— Haringey (@haringeycouncil) February 5, 2020