Golden Globes 2020, tutti i vincitori: due premi per Rocketman, musical su Elton John

Okay wow!! This is just about one of the happiest moments of my life. Bernie Taupin and Elton just picked up their first major songwriting award together. So proud to have produced the film that made this possible. And grateful to everyone that helped bring Rocketman to the big screen. Thank-you #HFPA @eltonjohn @bernietaupinofficial @rocketmanmovie @goldenglobes