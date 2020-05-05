Topics:
Temi:
Sezioni: Aziende Gay Friendly C'è posta per Casto Cinema gay Come Fare Cultura Curiosità Donne Gay life Gossip Guida Hot Internet Moda e Style Musica Racconti Sesso Speciale Sport Storie Televisione Test Viaggi Webserie Gay Wellness
Speciali:
Il Network:

Judi Dench a 85 anni sulla copertina di Vogue UK: primato storico per la leggendaria attrice

Mai una persona tanto anziana aveva avuto un simile riconoscimento. Solo la leggendaria Judi Dench poteva riuscire nell’impresa.

Facebook Twitter Flipboard Messenger Whatsapp
Federico Boni |

View this post on Instagram

Introducing the June 2020 issue of #BritishVogue where Dame Judi Dench, at 85, makes history as the oldest person ever to star on the cover of Vogue. Before the coronavirus pandemic forced the world into lockdown, @GilesHattersley visited her home in deepest Surrey to discuss everything from why retirement is completely out of the question, to how she has become a social media phenomenon – without being on social media herself. Click the link in bio to read the interview and see the full story in the new issue, on newsstands and available for digital download on Thursday 7 May. #JudiDench wears a trench coat by @DolceGabbana. Photographed by @Nick_Knight and styled by @KPhelan123, with hair by @SamMcKnight1, make-up by @TheValGarland, nails by @MikePocock and set design by @TomoTattle.

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on

 

85 anni e non sentirli. La straordinaria Judi Dench, leggenda del cinema e del teatro britannico, troneggia sulla copertina dell’ultimo numero di Vogue Uk. Una cover storica, perché mai nessuno tanto anziano aveva avuto tale onore.

Un premio Oscar, 11 Premi Bafta, 8 Olivier Awards, 2 Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2 Golden Globe e un Tony Award, la Dench è anche un membro della Royal Society of Arts, nonché Ufficiale dell’Ordine dell’Impero Britannico dal 1970, Dama di Commenda dell’Ordine dell’Impero Britannico dal 1987 e Membro dell’Ordine dei Compagni d’Onore dal 2005. Attesa a giugno su Disney + con Artemis Fowl di Kenneth Branagh, sua ultima fatica cinematografica, l’attrice è stata immortalata da Nick Knight e intervistata da Giles Hattersley. Un servizio, ovviamente, diventato realtà prima del lockdown da Coronavirus che ha paralizzato anche il Regno Unito.

Sono sicura di sentirmi come tutti gli altri, tempi come quelli che stiamo vivendo, senza precedenti, sono piuttosto difficili da comprendere. La cosa positiva è che ha reso le persone consapevoli della solitudine degli altri. Se un po’ di gentilezza verrà fuori da tutto questo, allora ne avremo avuto un vantaggio.

L’Oscar vinto grazie a Shakespeare in Love fu clamoroso, perché in tutto il film la sontuosa Elisabetta I d’Inghilterra della Dench si vede per appena otto minuti. 480 secondi che bastarono, all’Academy, per incoronarla miglior attrice non protagonista del 1999 alla sua seconda nomination. Successivamente ne sono arrivate altre 5, per Chocolat, Iris, Mrs. Henderson Presenta, Diario di uno Scandalo e Philomena. Vedova dal 2001, Judi ha una figlia, Finty, nata nel 1972.

View this post on Instagram

The word “legend” gets thrown around a lot, but in the case of British Vogue’s June cover star, Judi Dench, it’s a more than fitting description. After thrilling audiences for six decades, what she doesn’t know about life and love isn’t worth knowing, so #BritishVogue invited some of the biggest stars on the planet to put their burning questions to Britain’s most beloved actor. Watch as #SamSmith, #Stormzy, #ReeseWitherspoon, #KateMoss, #LaverneCox and more grill the national treasure on everything from her most-used swear word to her short-lived rap career. Watch the full film at the link in bio. Featuring: #JudiDench wearing custom-made @CatherineWalkerLondon and @AnyaTaylorJoy, @CaraDelevingne, @CharlizeAfrica, @CushJumboHere, #DanielCraig, @EllaBalinska, @FrankieGoesToHayward, @KateMossAgency, @KelvHarrJr, @LaverneCox, @NaomiGScott, @OrlandoBloom, @PoppyDelevingne, @ReeseWitherspoon, @RizAhmed, @SamSmith, @IanMcKellen and #Stormzy. Directed and edited by @Kloss_Films, DoP @JaimeAckroyd and produced by @TheRealMinnieCarver, with styling by @KPhelan123, hair by @SamMcKnight1, make-up by @TheValGarland and nails by @MikePocock.

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on

Ti suggeriamo anche  David di Donatello 2020, a Franca Valeri il David Speciale
Cinema gay
David di Donatello 2020, a Franca Valeri il David Speciale
icone lgbt
Cultura
La comunità piange due icone LGBT: Phyllis Lyon e Henrietta...
Musica
L’iconica Cher è il nuovo volto della casa di moda...
Angela Lansbury La Signora in Giallo
Donne
Tanti Auguri Angela Lansbury: i 94 anni de “La Signora...
sesso anale
Storie

Fase 2 e il sesso con il Covid-19, la saliva è contagiosa: “solo baci a stampo”

Dopo oltre due mesi di isolamento, da oggi si potrà uscire per ritrovare i congiunti. Ma il sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus rimane ad alto rischio contagio.

di Federico Boni
Storie
Un Giorno in Pretura diventa telenovela firmata John Waters...
Televisione
Il Delitto Varani stasera in prime time su Tv8
foto hot
Storie
Utente di Grindr chiede ‘foto hot’ a un ragazzo...
hiv gene sieropositive contagi
Storie
Effetto Coronavirus: contagi da HIV precipitati durante la pandemia
Vai alla Home Page
Vai alla Home Page
© 2000 - 2020 | P.I. 02111370504 - Registrazione tribunale di Pisa N° 16 del 15/06/2005 | É vietata ogni riproduzione, anche parziale.

Sito protetto da reCAPTCHA secondo la Privacy Policy e i Termini del Servizio di Google.