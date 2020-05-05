Judi Dench a 85 anni sulla copertina di Vogue UK: primato storico per la leggendaria attrice

Mai una persona tanto anziana aveva avuto un simile riconoscimento. Solo la leggendaria Judi Dench poteva riuscire nell’impresa.
Introducing the June 2020 issue of British Vogue where Dame Judi Dench, at 85, makes history as the oldest person ever to star on the cover of Vogue. Before the coronavirus pandemic forced the world into lockdown, Giles Hattersley visited her home in deepest Surrey to discuss everything from why retirement is completely out of the question, to how she has become a social media phenomenon – without being on social media herself. Photographed by Nick Knight and styled by Kate Phelan.
85 anni e non sentirli. La straordinaria Judi Dench, leggenda del cinema e del teatro britannico, troneggia sulla copertina dell’ultimo numero di Vogue Uk. Una cover storica, perché mai nessuno tanto anziano aveva avuto tale onore.
Un premio Oscar, 11 Premi Bafta, 8 Olivier Awards, 2 Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2 Golden Globe e un Tony Award, la Dench è anche un membro della Royal Society of Arts, nonché Ufficiale dell’Ordine dell’Impero Britannico dal 1970, Dama di Commenda dell’Ordine dell’Impero Britannico dal 1987 e Membro dell’Ordine dei Compagni d’Onore dal 2005. Attesa a giugno su Disney + con Artemis Fowl di Kenneth Branagh, sua ultima fatica cinematografica, l’attrice è stata immortalata da Nick Knight e intervistata da Giles Hattersley. Un servizio, ovviamente, diventato realtà prima del lockdown da Coronavirus che ha paralizzato anche il Regno Unito.
Sono sicura di sentirmi come tutti gli altri, tempi come quelli che stiamo vivendo, senza precedenti, sono piuttosto difficili da comprendere. La cosa positiva è che ha reso le persone consapevoli della solitudine degli altri. Se un po’ di gentilezza verrà fuori da tutto questo, allora ne avremo avuto un vantaggio.
L’Oscar vinto grazie a Shakespeare in Love fu clamoroso, perché in tutto il film la sontuosa Elisabetta I d’Inghilterra della Dench si vede per appena otto minuti. 480 secondi che bastarono, all’Academy, per incoronarla miglior attrice non protagonista del 1999 alla sua seconda nomination. Successivamente ne sono arrivate altre 5, per Chocolat, Iris, Mrs. Henderson Presenta, Diario di uno Scandalo e Philomena. Vedova dal 2001, Judi ha una figlia, Finty, nata nel 1972.
After thrilling audiences for six decades, what she doesn't know about life and love isn't worth knowing, so British Vogue invited some of the biggest stars on the planet to put their burning questions to Britain's most beloved actor. Sam Smith, Stormzy, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Moss, Laverne Cox and more grill the national treasure on everything from her most-used swear word to her short-lived rap career. Featuring: Judi Dench, Anya Taylor-Joy, Cara Delevingne, Charlize Theron, Cush Jumbo, Daniel Craig, Ella Balinska, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Kate Moss, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Laverne Cox, Naomi Scott, Orlando Bloom, Poppy Delevingne, Reese Witherspoon, Riz Ahmed, Sam Smith, Ian McKellen and Stormzy.