Topics:
Temi:
Sezioni: Aziende Gay Friendly C'è posta per Casto Cinema gay Come Fare Cultura Curiosità Donne Gay life Gossip Guida Hot Internet Moda e Style Musica Racconti Sesso Speciale Sport Storie Televisione Test Viaggi Webserie Gay Wellness
Speciali:
Il Network:

È morto Mart Crowley, autore ‘The Boys in the Band’, prima opera teatrale a tematica gay

All’età di 84 anni è morto l’autore di ‘The Boys in the Band’, epocale pièce a tinte LGBT.

Facebook Twitter Flipboard Messenger Whatsapp
Carlo Lanna |

A riportare la notizia è stato Michael Musto, giornalista di New York, attraverso i suoi profili social. All’età di 84 anni è venuto a mancare Mart Crowley. Il drammaturgo è diventato celebre perché  autore di ‘The Boys in the Band’. L’opera teatrale che risale al 1968 è considerata una fra le prime rappresentazioni di Broadway che ha raccontato la vita della comunità LGBT. Così densa di significato, ad oggi è una pièce rivoluzionaria.

RIP, Mart Crowley, author of the groundbreaking gay play The Boys in the Band. He was Natalie Wood's assistant and told…

Posted by Michael Musto on Sunday, March 8, 2020

The Boys in the Band  ha debuttato a off-Broadway a fine anni ’60 e  ha riscontrato subito un grande successo di pubblico e critica. Nel 1970 è diventato anche un film per il grande schermo.  L’opera  è stata definita  come una fra le pietre miliari della cinematografia queer, dato che senza peli sulla lingua, ha avuto la sagacità di raccontare la comunità gay in un’America ancora poco incline alle diversità di genere. ‘Mart Crowley ha avuto un infarto’, scrive il giornalista su Facebook. ‘Ha subito un intervento chirurgico ma purtroppo è morto pochi giorni dopo l’operazione’.

Proprio per celebrare i 50 anni dell’opera teatrale, The Boys in the Band avrà un nuovo adattamento cinematografico realizzato da Ryan Murphy, con un cast di grandi stelle e prodotto da Netflix. Il film è diretto da Joe Mantello, lo stesso che, nel 2018, ha curato  il remake della pièce. Nel cast ci sono Jim Parson, Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto e Andrew Rannells. The Boys in the Band ha vinto un Tony Awards come miglior revival di un drama teatrale. Il film di Netflix ha un cast interamente LGBT (come quello di Broadway). In Italia l’adattamento è stato firmato da Costantino della Gherardesca e Giorgio Bozzo. 

View this post on Instagram

Last summer, THE BOYS IN THE BAND were on Broadway, breaking house records at The Booth. THIS summer, The Boys In the Band will be filming a Netflix movie event. The incomparable Joe Mantello, who directed the Broadway revival, will direct the film adaptation. The Broadway cast of BOYS was so important to me, and as equally groundbreaking as Mart Crowley's seminal work. Everyone in the cast was out and proud…and feeling so blessed to mark the 50th anniversary of Mart's landmark play. The entire Broadway cast will reprise their roles in the film. I can't wait to be on set with Joe and Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesus, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington and Brian Hutchison. I will be producing the film with David Stone and Ned Martel. Look for THE BOYS on Netflix in 2020.

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on

Ti suggeriamo anche  The Boys in the Band, arriva il film Netflix con un cast da urlo
Pose, la serie tv LGBTQI nominata per 2 Emmy Awards 2019
Televisione
Pose, via alle riprese ufficiale per la terza stagione –...
Televisione
Ewan McGregor è lo stilista ‘Halston’ nella nuova serie di...
Storie

Thomas Anderson, la storia del primo gay single ad adottare un bimbo in Scozia

Per anni ha pensato che sarebbe rimasto solo un sogno, il suo desiderio di diventare padre adottivo, anche se gay e single. Poi Thomas Anderson, finalmente, ce l'ha fatta.

di Federico Boni
Storie
“Liberare Roma dall’Omofobia”, così corretti i cartelloni di Pro...
Storie
Omofobia, causa Coronavirus slitta l’arrivo alla Camera della Legge
famiglia lgbt
Storie
La storia di Juan e Christian: può nascere una...
Vai alla Home Page
Vai alla Home Page
© 2000 - 2020 | P.I. 02111370504 - Registrazione tribunale di Pisa N° 16 del 15/06/2005 | É vietata ogni riproduzione, anche parziale.

Sito protetto da reCAPTCHA secondo la Privacy Policy e i Termini del Servizio di Google.