È morto Mart Crowley, autore ‘The Boys in the Band’, prima opera teatrale a tematica gay

A riportare la notizia è stato Michael Musto, giornalista di New York, attraverso i suoi profili social. All’età di 84 anni è venuto a mancare Mart Crowley. Il drammaturgo è diventato celebre perché autore di ‘The Boys in the Band’. L’opera teatrale che risale al 1968 è considerata una fra le prime rappresentazioni di Broadway che ha raccontato la vita della comunità LGBT. Così densa di significato, ad oggi è una pièce rivoluzionaria.

RIP, Mart Crowley, author of the groundbreaking gay play The Boys in the Band. He was Natalie Wood's assistant and told… Posted by Michael Musto on Sunday, March 8, 2020

The Boys in the Band ha debuttato a off-Broadway a fine anni ’60 e ha riscontrato subito un grande successo di pubblico e critica. Nel 1970 è diventato anche un film per il grande schermo. L’opera è stata definita come una fra le pietre miliari della cinematografia queer, dato che senza peli sulla lingua, ha avuto la sagacità di raccontare la comunità gay in un’America ancora poco incline alle diversità di genere. ‘Mart Crowley ha avuto un infarto’, scrive il giornalista su Facebook. ‘Ha subito un intervento chirurgico ma purtroppo è morto pochi giorni dopo l’operazione’.

Proprio per celebrare i 50 anni dell’opera teatrale, The Boys in the Band avrà un nuovo adattamento cinematografico realizzato da Ryan Murphy, con un cast di grandi stelle e prodotto da Netflix. Il film è diretto da Joe Mantello, lo stesso che, nel 2018, ha curato il remake della pièce. Nel cast ci sono Jim Parson, Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto e Andrew Rannells. The Boys in the Band ha vinto un Tony Awards come miglior revival di un drama teatrale. Il film di Netflix ha un cast interamente LGBT (come quello di Broadway). In Italia l’adattamento è stato firmato da Costantino della Gherardesca e Giorgio Bozzo.