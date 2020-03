Addio Ulay, l’arte attraverso il corpo, oltre i generi

View this post on Instagram

Ulay, S'he, original Polaroid type 107, 1973-74 | Taking hundreds of self-portraits in the early 70', Ulay used the camera as a tool to both investigate and modify identity whilst exploring socially constructed notions of gender. © the artist, Ulay Foundation #ulay #ulayfoundation #art #contemporaryart #photography #performativephotography #gender #genderissue #transgender