Dan Reynolds in Campidoglio per chiedere il divieto totale alle terapie riparative

spent the day in DC w @tylerinacoma and @carmen_carrera speaking with Senators and Representatives about how to help our LGBTQ community, especially the banning of conversion therapy. a big thank you to all the following for taking the time to talk: @speakerpelosi @repjeffries @senatorromney @senpattymurray @ny18spm @reptedlieu @curtisut @repchrisstewart @repkevinmccarthy @replindasanchez @repdavidcicilline