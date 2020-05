Elton John e Jack Dorsey, milioni di dollari per chi vive con l’HIV ai tempi del Coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

I'm so grateful to @Jack for matching our @EJAF $1m COVID-19 Emergency Fund. When I told Jack what we have heard from our frontline partners, about how overwhelming the need is in the communities that we support, he offered to help. They need PPE for staff, virtual systems for online appointments for continued care and home delivery systems for HIV treatment and testing. We can't let #COVID19 jeopardise HIV prevention and care for the most marginalised communities. From all of us @EJAF and our partners, thank you Jack. 🚀