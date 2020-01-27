Grammy 2020: il trionfo di Billie Eilish e di Lil Nas X, il primo rapper gay di colore

Tutti i vincitori dei Grammy Awards. Vittoria per il girl power e la comunità LGBT
Un trionfo di luci, colori e paillettes per i Grammy 2020. La kermesse che premia un anno di buona musica, si è svolti a Los Angeles, allo Staples Centre, nella serata di domenica 26 Gennaio. Tanti gli artisti in gara, tante le canzoni e gli album da premiare, ma a trionfare sono stati i nomi più altisonanti che, nell’anno appena trascorso, hanno dominato le classiche e hanno influenzato il panorama musicale contemporaneo. L’edizione numero 62 dei Grammy Awards? È stato un vero trionfo per il girl power e per la comunità LGBT.
La 18enne Billie Eilish, che eseguirà la colonna sonora del prossimo film di 007, stravince con 5 categorie su 6, tra cui Miglior Canzone e Miglior nuova artista dell’anno. Un vero record per gli ultimi 30 anni della kermesse. Ai Grammy 2020 si è fatto valere anche il rapper Lil Nas X. A soli 21 anni, il suo singolo di debutto, in collaborazione con Billy Ray Cyrus, è stato in vetta alla Billboard Hot 100 per 19 settimane. Di colore e dichiaratamente omosessuale, il rapper ha vinto ben due riconoscimenti. Lizzo si porta a casa solo tre Grammy, anche se di fatto rispetto a Billie Elilsh ne è uscita sconfitta. Beyoncè domina, vincendo il suo 24esimo Grammy Awards grazie a ‘Homecoming’, e Lady Gaga complice il successo di ‘A star is Born’, vince altre due riconoscimenti, come Miglior canzone scritta per i media visuali e Miglior compilation.
In questi Grammy 2020, da segnalare la vittoria di Michelle Obama per l’audio-libro della sua biografia, e il secondo Grammy per Gloria Gaynor all’età di 70 anni. La kermesse ha celebrato inoltre Kobe Bryan, l’icona del basket, morto poche ore prima in un incidente aereo.
Grammy 2020: tutti i vincitori
Record of the Year
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Album of the Year
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” “— Billie Eilish
Song of The Year
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
Best New Artist
Billie Eilish
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“Look Now” – Elvis Costello & the Imposters
Best Pop Vocal Album
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish
Best Comedy Album
“Sticks & Stones” – Dave Chappelle
Best Rock Album
“Social Cues” — Cage the Elephant
Best Rock Performance
“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.
Best Rock Song
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best Alternative Music Album
“Father of the Bride” – Vampire Weekend
Best R’n’B Album
“Ventura” – Anderson .Paak
Best R’n’B Performance
“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000
Best R’n’B Song
“Say So” – PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
Best Rap Album
“Igor” — Tyler, the Creator
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Higher” – DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
Best Traditional R’n’B Performance
“Jerome” – Lizzo
Best Urban Contemporary Album
“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) – Lizzo
Best Rap Performance
“Racks in the Middle”- Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Best Rap Song
“A Lot” – Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
Best Dance Recording
“Got to Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers
Best Dance/Electronic Album
“No Geography” – The Chemical Brothers
Best Country Song
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Best Country Solo Performance
“Ride Me Back Home” – Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Speechless” – Dan + Shay
Best Country Album
“While I’m Livin’” – Tanya Tucker
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
Best Gospel Album
“Long Live Love” — Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“God Only Knows” – for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
“Burn the Ships” – for King & Country
Best Roots Gospel Album
“Testimony” – Gloria Gaynor
Best Latin Pop Album
“#Eldisco” – Alejandro Sanz
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
“El Mal Querer” — Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album
“De Ayer Para Siempre” – Mariachi Los Camperos
Best Tropical Latin Album
A pari merito: “Opus” – Marc Anthony e “A Journey Through Cuban Music” – Aymée Nuviola
Best Americana Album
“Oklahoma” — Keb’ Mo’
Best American Roots Performance
“Saint Honesty” – Sara Bareilles
Best American Roots Song
“Call My Name” – Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)
Best Bluegrass Album
“Tall Fiddler” – Michael Cleveland
Best Traditional Blues Album
“Tall, Dark & Handsome” – Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
Best Contemporary Blues Album
“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.
Best Regional Roots Music Album
“Good Time” – Ranky Tanky
Best Reggae Album
“Rapture” – Koffee
Best World Music Album
“Celia” – Angelique Kidjo
Best Contemporari Instrumental Album
“Mettavolution” – Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best Metal Performance
“7empest” – Tool
Best Jazz Vocal Album
“12 Little Spells” — Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
“Finding Gabriel” – Brad Mehldau
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
“The Omni-American Book Club” – Brian Lynch Big Band”Triple Helix” – Anat Cohen Tentet
Best Latin Jazz Album
“Antidote” – Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Best New Age Album
“Wings” – Peter Kater
Best Spoken Word Album
“Becoming” — Michelle Obama
Best Children’s Music Album
“Agless Songs for the Child Archetype” – Jon Samson
Best Musical Theater Album
“Hadestown” – Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper). Canzone tratta da: “A Star Is Born”
Best Compilation soundtrack for Visual Media
“A Star Is Born” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Best soundtrack for a Visual Media
“Chernobyl” – Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best Music Film
“Homecoming” — Beyoncé
Best Music Video
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, regista; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, produttori
Best Instrumental Composition
“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” – John Williams
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or a Cappella
“Moon River” – Jacob Collier
Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals
“All Night Long” – Jacob Collier
Best Recording Packaging
“Chris Cornell” – Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
“Woodstock – Back to the Garden: The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive” – Masaki Koike
Best Album Notes
Stax ’68: A Memphis Story” – Steve Greenberg
Best Historical Album
“Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection” – Pete Seeger
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” – Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, John Greenham, (Billie Eilish)
Producer of the Year
Finneas
Best Remixed Recording
“I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)” – Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)
Best Immersive Studio Album
“Lux” – Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor
Best Engineered Album, Classical
“Riley: Sun Rings” – Kronos Quartet
Best Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Best Opera Recording
“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox” – Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus
Best Orchestral Performance
“Norman: Sustain” – Gustavo Dudamel, direttore d’orchestra (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Best Choral Performance
“Duruflé: Complete Choral Works” – Robert Simpson, direttore d’orchestra (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“Shaw: Orange” – Attacca Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
“Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite” – Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, direttore d’orchestra (Philadelphia Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Album Vocal
“Songplay” – Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco
Best Classical Compendium
“The Poetry of Places” – Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Higdon: Harp Concerto” – Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra