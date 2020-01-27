Grammy 2020: il trionfo di Billie Eilish e di Lil Nas X, il primo rapper gay di colore

In questi Grammy 2020, da segnalare la vittoria di Michelle Obama per l’audio-libro della sua biografia, e il secondo Grammy per Gloria Gaynor all’età di 70 anni. La kermesse ha celebrato inoltre Kobe Bryan, l’icona del basket, morto poche ore prima in un incidente aereo.

Grammy 2020: tutti i vincitori

Record of the Year

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Album of the Year

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” “— Billie Eilish

Song of The Year

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Billie Eilish

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Look Now” – Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Best Pop Vocal Album

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

Best Comedy Album

“Sticks & Stones” – Dave Chappelle

Best Rock Album

“Social Cues” — Cage the Elephant

Best Rock Performance

“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.

Best Rock Song

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Alternative Music Album

“Father of the Bride” – Vampire Weekend

Best R’n’B Album

“Ventura” – Anderson .Paak