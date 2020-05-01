Anderson Cooper è diventato papà: “Grazie alle mamme surrogate che benedicono le famiglie che non possono avere figli”

Gay dichiarato dal 2012, il celebre Anderson Cooper è diventato padre di un bellissimo bimbo, nato tre giorni fa.
View this post on Instagram
I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth. Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.
52enne celebre anchorman della CNN, con 5 Emmy vinti e un coming out pubblico diventato realtà nel 2012, Anderson Cooper ha annunciato su Instagram di essere diventato padre. Wyatt Cooper il nome del bimbo, avuto tramite gestazione per altri. Tre giorni fa il parto.
Ha preso il nome da mio padre, che morì quando avevo dieci anni. Spero di poter essere un bravo padre come lui. Il secondo nome di mio figlio è Morgan. Viene dalla parte di mia madre. So che a mia mamma e mio papà piaceva il nome Morgan perché di recente ho trovato un elenco che avevano fatto 52 anni fa. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. Mio figlio. È dolce, morbido e sano e io sono molto più che felice.
Questo l’annuncio di Anderson, che si è poi lasciato andare all’incredulità e alla commozione dinanzi al suo primogenito: “Da ragazzo gay mai avrei pensato che sarebbe stato possibile avere un figlio, e sono grato a tutti coloro che hanno aperto la strada, e ai dottori, alle infermiere e a tutti coloro che sono stati coinvolti nella nascita di mio figlio. Soprattutto, sono grato a una surrogata straordinaria che ha portato con sè Wyatt, lo ha osservato con amore e tenerezza e lo ha partorito. È una straordinaria benedizione, ciò che lei e tutti le surrogate danno alle famiglie che non possono avere figli. La mia surrogata ha una bellissima famiglia tutta sua, un marito meravigliosamente solidale e dei figli, e sono incredibilmente grato per tutto il sostegno che hanno dato a me e Wyatt. La mia famiglia è fortunata ad avere questa famiglia nelle nostre vite. Vorrei che mia madre, mio padre e mio fratello Carter fossero vivi per incontrare Wyatt, ma mi piace credere che possano vederlo. Li immagino tutti insieme, le braccia l’una intorno all’altra, sorridenti, felici di sapere che il loro amore è vivo in me e in Wyatt, e che la nostra famiglia continua“.
Nel 1997 Cooper vinse il suo primo Emmy, per essersi occupato del funerale di Diana, per poi vincerne altri due nel 2006 e altri due nel 2011. Due anche i GLAAD Media Award. Ad oggi, da un paio d’anni circa, è single.