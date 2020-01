Billy Porter di Pose, “interpretare personaggi gay o etero? Non mi interessa, voglio solo il meglio”

View this post on Instagram

The Category Is: BLAQUE SWAN 🦢🦢🦢 Wearing custom @alexvinash with custom @jimmychoo Boots and @emmkuony Bag using over 4,000 Swarovski Crystals. The jewels are by @tiffanyandco with styling by @sammyratelle . . It’s such an honor to return to this year’s 77th annual @goldenglobes in support of @poseonfx. A show that has completely changed my life and created visibility for our marginalized #lgbtq family. Our show is particularly important as currently our human rights are still under attack and our political world is in shambles. The world has gone absolutely mad and when we started to think about what I would wear today, the first major appearance of the new decade, we decided to go all white. The color symbolizes peace, hope, and new beginnings. My @tiffanyandco dragonfly brooch is symbolic of transformation and self-realization. All of these themes and symbols encapsulate my hope for all people in 2020. We must continue to strive for life and kindness. Especially when our world is on fire . . Style by @sammyratelle Grooming by @heyannabee Wearing custom @alexvinash Jewels by @tiffanyandco Boots by @jimmychoo | @sandrachoiofficial Clutch by @emmkuony Eyewear by @mercuranyc Crystals @swarovskiforprofessionals 📸 by @gettyentertainment