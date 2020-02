MJ Rodriguez di Pose: “A 7 anni già sapevo di essere donna, spero di essere d’esempio per i giovani”

View this post on Instagram

“They’ll try to hold you back , They will say your wrong, but they will NEVER UNDERSTAND, the journey that your on” Baby I wouldn’t choose it any other way. I love you. I feel like I can be my truest self when I am around you. You have shown me what love truly looks like when it’s balanced and easy. I’m so proud to call you my Valentine but most importantly my boyfriend. You are always rooting me on, you always make sure my physical, my spiritual and and my mental state is okay. I’m so appreciative of you. #happyvalentinesday I LOVE YOU Stephen 🥰😍❤️