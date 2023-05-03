x
Home / News / Tony Awards 2023, prime storiche nomination per due attorə dichiaratamente non binari

Tony Awards 2023, prime storiche nomination per due attorə dichiaratamente non binari

È rimasto l’obbligo di scegliere in quale categoria competere, se tra attori o attrici. Anche per questo motivo David Sullivan, no-binary, ha preferito ritirarsi dalla corsa ai Tony.

Alex Newell e J. Harrison Ghee hanno fatto la storia come primi attori apertamente non binari ad essere nominati ai Tony Awards, premi Oscar del teatro a stelle e strisce.

J. Harrison Ghee è in corsa come miglior attore protagonista in un musical per aver recitato in A qualcuno piace caldo, adattamento del capolavoro di Billy Wilder del 1959, prodotto tra le altre cose da Mariah Carey, alla sua prima candidatura ai Tony. Ghee interpreta Jerry/Daphne, nel film originale reso immortale da Jack Lemmon.

Newell, nel 2012 Wade “Unique” Adams nella serie televisiva Glee, è statə invece nominatə come miglior attore non protagonista nel musical Shucked. Alex interpreta Lulu, all’interno di una commedia pop-country. Newell ha spiegato a Variety: “Quando dico che sono un attore, intendo che è la mia professione, il mestiere che ho studiato, il mestiere che sto facendo. Chiunque reciti è un attore. Questo è senza genere”.

Poiché le categorie di recitazione ai Tony Awards sono ancora oggi legate al genere, le persone non binarie e non conformi al genere devono obbligatoriamente scegliere una categoria. Miglior attore o miglior attrice. Anche per questo motivo David Sullivan di & Juliet Justin, a sua volta no-binary, ha preferito ritirarsi dalla corsa ai Tony.

Poiché mi è stato detto che non avevo altra scelta che scegliere tra una delle due categorie di genere, ho sentito di non poter far altro che astenermi dall’essere presə in considerazione per una nomination in questa stagione”. “Non potrei in buona fede andare avanti negando qualsiasi parte della mia identità per conformarmi a un sistema e una struttura che non hanno spazio per persone come me“.

Se Alex Newell e J. Harrison Ghee dovessero vincere un Tony andrebbero ad affiancare Toby Marlow, prima storica persona dichiaratamente non binaria ad essere nominata e a vincere un Tony, nel 2022, grazie alla colonna sonora originale del musical Six.

Da segnalare tra i candidati anche Sean Hayes di Will and Grace, come miglior attore protagonista in una play, e Ben Platt di The Politician, come miglior attore in un musical.

I Tony Awards si terranno l’11 giugno presso lo United Palace di New York City. A condurre la serata Ariana DeBose.

Tony Award Nominations 2023

Best Play

Ain’t No Mo’
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt

Best Musical

& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson
A Doll’s House
The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical

Into the Woods
Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Parade
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Book of a Musical

& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Almost Famous
Kimberly Akimbo
KPOP
Shucked
Some Like It Hot

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’
Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’
Miriam Silverman, The Sign i Sidney Brustein’s Window
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Alex Newell, Shucked

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, Prima Facie
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi
Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar
Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt
Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Scott Pask, Shucked
Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot

Best Costume Design of a Play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi
Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt
Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’
Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot
Susan Hilferty, Parade
Jennifer Moeller, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, KPOP
Paloma Young, & Juliet
Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt
Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie
Jon Clark, A Doll’s House Bradley King, Fat Ham
Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi
Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken Billington, New York, New York
Lap Chi Chu, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Heather Gilbert, Parade
Howard Hudson, & Juliet
Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot
Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’
Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi
Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol
Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House
Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facil

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, New York, New York
John Shivers, Shucked
Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods
Gareth Owen, & Juliet
Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House
Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’ Max Webster, Life of Pi

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Parade
Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O’Brien, Shucked
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
Jennifer Weber, KPOP

Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet
John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Howland, Shucked
Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot
Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New York

© Riproduzione Riservata
