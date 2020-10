Matrimonio gay con flashmob sulle note di Stupid Love – il meraviglioso video è virale

View this post on Instagram

O C T O B E R • E L E V E N T H • The new official date where I finally say “I DO” to the absolute man of my dreams!! . With the new date, we understand if you can no longer attend – if that is the case, will you let us know ASAP? . If you would like to attend, will you message one of us and we’ll get you added to the guest list!?? We want as many there as possible, while of course – taking social distancing into account. . We love you!!!!! 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 . Lastly – we are simply “registered” with Venmo. Help us grow our family via surrogacy? @BrockandRiley . #weddingbackon #marriage #gay #boyfriends #husbands #happy #nottodaycovid #inlove @brocktif89