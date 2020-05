Maria Laura e Lidia, la foto del loro amore firmata Melissa Ianniello premiata in Florida

View this post on Instagram

With this picture I just got the #2ndplace in the International Photography Competition 2020 by Florida Museum of Photographic Arts. Very proud to be one of the winners, thank you so much @fmopa !