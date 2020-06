Mike e Alec, sposi felici (e mascherati) ai tempi del Covid-19 – le foto

View this post on Instagram

Our Masked Grooms. Congratulations to Mike Del Moro and Alec Vlahos, who tied the knot at a socially distanced wedding on May 16. Though their original plans had to be canceled due to the ongoing pandemic, the couple decided to press on with a “socially distanced” ceremony instead. Together for almost seven years and engaged for one year, their time was now. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ “We don’t want to wait another year to call each other ‘husband,’” @mikedelmoro tells @javy_rodriguez. “All I could think about was, I’m just so excited to marry this person and spend the rest of my life with this loving, kind, beautiful man, and I couldn’t be happier.” ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ At a family friend’s waterfront property in Brick Township, New Jersey, Del Moro’s parents, sister, and brother-in-law, as well as Vlahos’ parents and sister, all stood six feet apart as they witnessed the two say ‘I Do.’ “That moment after you kiss and the deal is sealed, you feel compelled to go hug your mom and dad,” the @morningjoe producer says. “We couldn’t do that, but the smiles and the tears of joy were enough and that’s what we needed.” For more on how the couple pulled off their quarantine wedding — and to see more photos — hit the link in bio. 📸 @rachelmlevaphotography⁠ #OutWeddings