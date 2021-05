Coppia gay affronta omofobo che li insulta perché si tengono per mano, il video è virale

< 1 minuto di lettura

Normally wouldn’t do this, but Nathan and I were walking through Wimbledon holding hands, when this guy spat on the floor just behind us and proceeded to call us “dirty homos” & swear. It’s disgusting. We continued holding hands and are proud, but come on…in 2021? Be kind ✌🏼🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/I8K6xUfCwO

— Josh Barnett He/Him (@jpbarnett2) May 11, 2021