Insulti omofobi a un calciatore gay, Junior Flemmings sospeso e multato

My statement on the events that transpired in last nights game. The response that followed from my coaches, teammates, and the entire @SanDiegoLoyal organization was truly moving. They had my back and wanted to make a statement that we aren’t going to stand for this hate in our game. In particular, the leadership that @landondonovan10 showed in the moment was something I think we all can admire. I’m proud to be a part of this club and I hope this is just another example that there’s room for growth in our game and in society as a whole.