Aaron Philip: una modella transgender e disabile è il nuovo volto di Moschino

View this post on Instagram

@moschino fw20 campaign by @luigiandiango @georgisandev @naominailsnyc – MY FIRST MAJOR HIGH FASHION CAMPAIGN. i made it this far. idk what to say i’m just so grateful and love everybody involved with all my heart. i love you so much @itsjeremyscott ❤️ i love you luigi, iango, georgi, naomi… 😘💖 and my heart is yours @richiekeo @elitenyc 🖤 enjoy everybody