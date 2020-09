Marito e moglie fanno coming out nello stesso momento: “Sono trans, e io sono lesbica”

View this post on Instagram

Way Back Wednesday post goes to Disney memories. The one on the left is from our honeymoon, March 2006 at WDW and the right is from our latest Disney Cruise in October. We're itching for some Disney time but we're also coming to terms that there a good chance our fall trip won't happen, but we just go with the flow! – – – #disneyfamily #disneyvacationclub #dvcmember #lgbtcommunity #waybackwednesday #love #LoveisLove #transisbeautiful #transgenderpride #transgender #marriedpreTRANSition #twomoms #wives #soulmates #love #pride #lgbt #lgbtq #transcouple #uniquefamily