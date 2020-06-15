Global Pride 2020, gli ospiti del primo storico Pride on line internazionale: ci sarà Joe Biden

Da Olivia Newton-John a Pabllo Vittar, passando per Ava Max, Justin Trudeau e Courtney Act, tutti on line il 27 giugno per il primo storico Global Pride, nato dall’emergenza Covid-19.
Il 27 giugno, come annunciato settimane fa, decine e decine di città da tutto il mondo si ritroveranno on line per il primo storico Pride web. Il Global Pride, pensato per far fronte alla pandemia da Coronavirus che ha cancellato centinaia di Pride ‘tradizionali’ in tutto il mondo. Anche diverse città italiane, Roma e Milano in testa, parteciperanno all’evento, che avrà inevitabilmente fusi orari differenti. Ma a 12 giorni esatti dal suo arrivo, possiamo iniziare a snocciolare alcuni nomi celebri ufficialmente confermati.
Parteciperanno infatti al Global Pride l’iconica Olivia Newton-John e la celebre drag brasiliana Pabllo Vittar, la popstar Ava Max, Deborah Cox e Ruth Lorenzo, Thelma Houston, Todrick Hall e Courtney Act, Steve Grand e i norvegesi Keiino, ma anche personalità politiche come il candidato DEM alla Casa Bianca Joe Biden, la Presidente della Camera USA Nancy Pelosi, il primo ministro canadese Justin Trudeau, il premier irlandese Leo Varadkar, il principe indiano Yuvraj Shri Manvendra Singh Raghubir Singh ji Sahib, il primo ministro del Lussemburgo Xavier Bettel, il presidente del Costa Rica Carlos Alvarado Quesada, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero dalla Spagna, il primo ministro norvegese Erna Solberg, la prima donna nativa americana ad essere eletta al Congresso statunitense Sharice Davids.
Kristine Garina, organizzatrice del Global Pride 2020 nonché presidente della European Pride Association, ha dato vita con entusiasmo a questa nuova forma di Pride, mentre Julian Sanjivan, copresidente di InterPride, ha sottolineato come realizzare un Pride virtuale potrebbe trasformarsi persino in un vantaggio per le persone LGBTQ di tutto il mondo.
Con un Pride online non solo ci assicuriamo che le persone LGBTQIA + possano ovunque ancora provare la gioia e la comunità del Pride, ma stiamo anche per la prima volta permettendo a chiunque di prendere parte al Pride, ovunque si trovi. Ciò significa che potranno partecipare persone che non sono dichiarate, o che vivono in Paesi socialmente conservatori. Il supporto di questi incredibili leader e artisti internazionali significherà molto per le persone LGBTQIA + emarginate.
Non è ancora chiaro chi e se qualcuno rappresenterà l’Italia. Questo evento verrà trasmesso gratuitamente in streaming sul sito Web e sul canale YouTube di Global Pride 2020.
