Love, Victor rinnovata per una seconda stagione

The best thing that has ever happened in my life. IS HAPPENING AGAIN. FOR A SECOND SEASON. I’m so proud of this amazing cast and crew. They always pushed me to be my best just by pushing themselves. I always felt the need to rise to the occasion. And I promise I will continue to do so and hopefully continue to make an impact with this show. I love you all so much. Can’t wait to see you all for season two 🙂 Enjoy some pictures of my favorite people 🙂 None of this would have happened without you guys. And I love you all so much. Thank you for watching the show. I know some have watched it multiple times. I LOVE YOU GUYS!! AHHHH!!!!! (I made a comment kind of like this one but I couldn’t figure out how to pin it.