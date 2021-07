Richard Branson nello Spazio con un nastrino arcobaleno per onorare le vittime del Pulse

2 minuti di lettura

My mission statement is to turn the dream of space travel into a reality – for my grandchildren, for your grandchildren, for everyone.

Watch the launch of the next space age at 6 am PT | 9 am ET | 2 pm BST on https://t.co/1313b4RAKI @virgingalactic #Unity22 pic.twitter.com/JpqXx8cy04

— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021