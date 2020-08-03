Riyad Khalaf vince Celebrity Masterchef e confessa: “Temevo che mio padre mi avrebbe ucciso perché gay”

Fresco trionfatore di Celebrity Masterchef UK, Riyad Khalaf ha ricordato i difficile anni di omofobia in famiglia.
Autore tv, radio e youtuber, Riyad Khalaf ha vinto Celebrity Masterchef nel Regno Unito. Omosessuale dichiarato, Riyad ha confessato come da giovane pensasse che suo padre avrebbe potuto ucciderlo solo perché gay.
“Non sapevo se sarei stato cacciato, diventanto un senzatetto, o se mio padre mi avrebbe ammazzato”, ha rivelato Khalaf. Per i suoi primi 15 anni di vita Riyad è stato legatissimo al papà, tanto dall’essere chiamati ‘i due moschettieri’. Da adolescente, però, Khalaf capì di essere omosessuale, temendo la reazione di un padre tanto “scandalosamente eterosessuale“.
Sua mamma scoprì del porno gay sul computer di famiglia, obbligando il 15enne Riyad ad un primo coming out. 9 mesi dopo, nel corso di una cena, Khalaf si dichiarò anche al papà. La notizia fu per lui travolgente. L’uomo perse la testa e la sua famiglia d’origine consigliò all’uomo di spedirlo in Siria, dove vivevano, in modo da convertirlo e farlo ‘tornare’ etero. Grazie alla mamma, però, anche il papà di Riyad capì che non c’era proprio nulla di sbagliato nell’essere omosessuali, abbandonando quei lontani parenti omofobi. Non a caso oggi Khalaf e suo padre sono di nuovo uniti più che mai. Entrambi i suoi genitori hanno scritto un capitolo su cosa significhi avere un figlio LGBT all’interno del lbro di Riyad, “Yay! You’re Gay! Now What?: A Boy’s Guide to Life”.
Fresco trionfatore di Masterchef, Khalaf è felicemente fidanzato con il dj Josh Harrison.
I BLOODY WON!! 😭😭 This journey has been nothing short of incredible. I’m sitting here feeling emotional and grateful as hell. I never thought I could win against the amazing talents of my fellow finalists @samquek13 and Matt Pinsent. A huge thank you to my patient partner @its.joshharrison, my agent @msaoiferice and every single person I made friends with along the way from the gorgeous crew to the other contestants and of course the superheroes who are @johntorodecooks and @greggawallace. You two endlessly encouraged and instilled PASSION for food in me. Pinch me!! ❤️🍽 @masterchefuk @plankpr @simonjonespr #CelebrityMasterChef Shirt from @asos
Today, international day against homophobia, transphobia and biphobia, a moment to remember that 69 countries still criminalise homosexuality and more than 26 countries see horrific punishment for the transgender community. It is 2020, and there is still so much work to be done. With homophobic world leaders to hate crimes, online bullying to being heckled on the street for holding hands with your partner. Speaking first hand, in countries I’ve been to that do not consider being gay illegal I’ve still experienced homophobic insults on the street, even in my own city. I could also name numerous friends who’ve been targeted physically for their sexuality or appearance. This isn’t just for the queer community to realise this is for everyone to be aware of. It is everyone’s responsibility to keep pushing and call out discrimination in any form. It is also our responsibility to lead by example, and not let hate, anger or abusive comments mean that you change who you are. Remember that in many countries it is truly unsafe for queer people to openly identify as they are, dress how they want or be able to love who they want – so if you are fortunate enough to be able to share your voice and live proud, speak for those who can’t. ❤️🏳️🌈