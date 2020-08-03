Riyad Khalaf vince Celebrity Masterchef e confessa: “Temevo che mio padre mi avrebbe ucciso perché gay”

View this post on Instagram

I BLOODY WON!! 😭😭 This journey has been nothing short of incredible. I’m sitting here feeling emotional and grateful as hell. I never thought I could win against the amazing talents of my fellow finalists @samquek13 and Matt Pinsent. A huge thank you to my patient partner @its.joshharrison, my agent @msaoiferice and every single person I made friends with along the way from the gorgeous crew to the other contestants and of course the superheroes who are @johntorodecooks and @greggawallace. You two endlessly encouraged and instilled PASSION for food in me. Pinch me!! ❤️🍽 @masterchefuk @plankpr @simonjonespr #CelebrityMasterChef Shirt from @asos