Billy Porter vicino alle attrici trans snobbate agli Emmy: “Pose, per le mie sorelle, è la storia delle loro vite”

“Conosco così bene il dolore dell’essere trascurato. Troppo bene”, ha commentato il mitico Pray Tell della serie FX.
Hanno fatto il giro del web le sentite lacrime di Angelica Ross, volto di Pose, per le mancate candidature agli Emmy delle straordinarie attrici transgender della serie ideata da Ryan Murphy.
Tra i nominati c’è invece Billy Porter, un anno fa in trionfo come primo attore nero dichiaratamente gay a conquistare l’Emmy più ambito, che ha sottolineato il contrasto emotivo vissuto nella giornata di ieri. Da una parte la felicità per la propria candidatura, dall’altra lo sconforto per l’esclusione delle colleghe di set.
“Mi ci è voluto un minuto per elaborare tutti i pensieri contrastanti che ho avuto ieri”, ha scritto Billy sui social. “Un numero record di attori afroamericani ha ricevuto nomination agli Emmy quest’anno, me compreso. Per questo, sono grato. Sono grato da molto, molto tempo. Mi ci sono voluti 30 anni per ottenere un riconoscimento per il mio lavoro. Se mi avessero detto a 20 anni che avrei vinto il mio primo Emmy a 50 … sarebbe stato incredibile. Ma che avrei dovuto aspettare così a lungo sarebbe stato altrettanto deludente, frustrante, straziante. Conosco così bene il dolore dell’essere trascurato. Troppo bene. Quando guardo la mia vittoria agli Emmy dell’anno scorso, vedo l’esuberante allegria nei volti della mia famiglia di Pose. LA MIA vittoria è LA LORO vittoria. E proprio mentre condividiamo questa reciproca felicità, condividiamo tutti il dolore reciproco. Per me, Pose vive all’incrocio tra arte e attivismo e questo è importante per me. Ma sono profondamente consapevole che per le mie SORELLE, è molto, molto più profondo di così. Questa è la storia delle loro VITE“, ha concluso Porter. Ancora una volta, come al suo solito, perfetto nel centrare il punto.
La terza stagione di Pose sarà realtà nel 2021.
View this post on Instagram
It took me a minute to process all of the conflicting thoughts I had about yesterday. A record number of Black actors received #Emmy nominations this year, myself included. For that, I am grateful. . I have been doing this for a long, long time. It has taken me 30 years to get recognized for my work. If you had told me at 20 that I would win my first Emmy at 50…that I would win at all would have been inconceivable. But that I would have to wait that long would have been disappointing, frustrating, heartbreaking. I know the pain of being overlooked so well. Too well. . When I look at my Emmy win last year, I see the exuberant joyfulness in the faces of my #Pose family. MY win is THEIR win. And just as we share in each other’s happiness, we all share in each other’s pain. For me, @poseonfx lives at the intersection of art and activism and that is important to me. But I am keenly aware that for my SISTERS – it is much, much deeper than that. This is the story of their LIVES. . I love you @mjrodriguez7 @angelicaross @dominiquet.a.r.jackson @indyamoore @hailiesahar . Thank you @mrrpmurphy @stevencanals @janetmock @ourladyj @ryanjamaalswain @dyllonburnside @angelbcuriel