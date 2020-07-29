Emmy 2020, le nomination – pioggia di candidature per serie, attori e attrici LGBT

Da segnalare anche la super sfida come miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drama tra Meryl Streep e Laura Dern in Big Little Lies 2. Grandi assenti Viola Davis e Reese Witherspoon, snobbate per Le regole del delitto Perfetto e Little Fires Everywhere. La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà il 20 settembre al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles, con Jimmy Kimmel conduttore.

Emmy 2020 – le nomination

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Fiona Shaw, Killing EVe

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld