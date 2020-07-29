Emmy 2020, le nomination – pioggia di candidature per serie, attori e attrici LGBT

Anche quest’anno è Netflix, con 160 candidature, a guidare il listone di nomination agli Emmy 2020, premi Oscar della tv a stelle e strisce. Ma è HBO, distante a 107 candidature, ad aver strappato lo scettro di serie più nominata, ovvero la folgorante Watchmen, con 26 candidature, seguita dalle 20 della La fantastica Signora Maisel, acclamato prodotto Amazon Prime Video. Ozark ha strappato 18 nomination così come Succession, The Morning Show ben 19, The Mandalorian 15. The Crown a quota 13, Westworld con 11, The Handmaid’s Tale con 10, Unorthodox 8 e Normal People 4.
Mai come quest’anno c’è stato un boom di candidature per serie a tinte LGBT e per attori/attrici dichiaratamente appartenenti alla nostra comunità. 5 le nomination per Will and Grace e per la seconda stagione di The Politician, 3 per Modern Family, 8 per Killing Eve (comprese le due protagoniste) e 5 per la seconda stagione di Pose, compresa quella pesantissima per Billy Porter, ancora una volta candidato come miglior attore drammatico. Zendaya ha strappato la nomination per il folgorante Euphoria come miglior attrice drammatica, mentre Laverne Cox è stata inaspettatamente candidata come miglior guest star per l’ultima stagione di Orange is the New Black. Anche Andrew Scott ha conquistato una candidatura grazie ad un episodio di Black Mirror, così come Samara Wiley per The Handmaid’s Tale, il fantastico Titus Burgess con The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, la bravissima Cherry Jones per Succession, Wanda Sykes per The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel e Kate McKinnon per il Saturday Night Live. Due le nomination per Grace And Frankie, ben 7 per Queer Eye e addirittura 10 per RuPaul‘s Drag Race. Boom di candidature per Hollywood di Ryan Murphy (12), comprese quelle per Jim Parsons, Holland Taylor e Jeremy Pope, mentre la divina Cate Blanchett traina Mrs. America, spettacolare miniserie FX candidata a 10 Emmy.
Da segnalare anche la super sfida come miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drama tra Meryl Streep e Laura Dern in Big Little Lies 2. Grandi assenti Viola Davis e Reese Witherspoon, snobbate per Le regole del delitto Perfetto e Little Fires Everywhere. La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà il 20 settembre al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles, con Jimmy Kimmel conduttore.
Emmy 2020 – le nomination
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Fiona Shaw, Killing EVe
Julia Garner, Ozark
Sarah Snook, Succession
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Harriet Walter, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
MIGLIORE ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (“Smithereens”)
James Cromwell, Succession
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
MIGLIOR COMEDY
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
Insecure (HBO)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA COMEDY
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, SNL
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
MIGLIORE ATTRICE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bette Midler, The Politician
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
MIGLIORE ATTORE GUEST STAR IN UNA COMEDY
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Fred Willard, Modern Family
MIGLIOR MINI SERIE
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
MIGLIOR FILM TV
American Son (Netflix)
Bad Education (HBO)
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA MINI SERIE
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
MIGLIORE ATTORE IN UNA MINI SERIE
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINI SERIE
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
MIGLIORE ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINI SERIE
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
CONDUTTORE DI REALITY SHOW
Amy Poehler, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Queer Eye
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
REALITY SHOW COMPETITION
The Masked Singer (Fox)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
VARIETY TALK SERIES
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)