Eurovision 2021, il tedesco Jendrik canterà contro l’omofobia – la gallery

26enne di Amburgo, Jendrik Sigwart, noto semplicemente come Jendrik, è un cantautore tedesco che rappresenterà la Germania all’Eurovision Song Contest 2021, con il brano I Don’t Feel Hate. Titolo inequivocabile, perché Jendrik canterà contro il bullismo, contro l’omotransfobia, contro il razzismo e la misoginia, contro quell’odio che soprattutto in tempi di social troppo spesso prende il sopravvento, travolgendo tutto e tutti.

“Per quanto tu possa logorarmi“, canta Jendrik con il sorriso, “io non provo odio“. Da sempre gay dichiarato, Sigwart è fidanzato da 4 anni con il 28enne Jan. I due convivono ad Amburgo, con Jendrick, che ama cucinare, profondamente innamorato.

Prima di puntare al decollo con l’Eurovision di fine maggio, il 26enne ha preso parte ad alcuni musical come Grease, Wahnsinn e Berlin, Berlin. Si dice consapevole di essere facile preda degli hater social a causa del suo carattere vivido e brillante, ma non gliene frega niente e anzi, si dispiace per tutti loro. Sigwart si augura di poter vincere l’Eurovision di Rotterdam, ma anche se dovesse arrivare ultimo non ne uscirebbe devastato.

Comunque vada a finire il prossimo 28 maggio, giorno della finalissima in cui a rappresentare l’Italia ci saranno i Maneskin, Jendrik può già dirsi vincitore, con i suoi calzettoni rainbow, il luminoso sorriso e la sua canzone piena di speranza. Perché l’odio non puoi combatterlo con l’odio.

I Don’t Feel Hate – il testo

I don’t feel hate

I just feel sorry

You feel so very clever whenever you find another way to wear me down

But I don’t feel hate

I just feel sorry

So you can wiggle with that middle finger, it’ll never wiggle back to you

‘Cause I don’t feel

Sorry

I really don’t care (ah, ah-ah) that you want to bash me (ah-ah, ah-ah)

Do it with flair and I’ll let you be (I’ll let you be common Eileen)

But don’t you dare (don’t you dare), mmm, to get angry (to get angry)

When you realize those words just don’t hit me

What?

‘Cause I don’t feel hate

I just feel sorry

You feel so very clever whenever you find anothеr way to wear me down

But I don’t feel hate

I just feel sorry

So you can wigglе with that middle finger, it’ll never wiggle back to you

‘Cause I don’t feel hate

Sorry

I really don’t mind (ah, ah-ah) to be your rival (ah-ah, ah-ah)

‘Cause for your kind it’s essential for survival (say what? He did not just say that)

Yes, I did (yes, I did), and I feel sorry (so sorry)

I don’t feel hate, that’s the whole point of this song (that’s the song)

I guess you need patronization as some kind of validation

You won’t cope with the frustration that your random me-fixation

Is another affirmation that you’re just a hateful person

Who’s not really better than me

Tap break, uh

I don’t feel hate (don’t feel hate)

I just feel sorry (I just feel sorry)

You feel so very clever whenever you find another way to wear me down (wear me down)

Meine Damen und Herren

But I don’t feel hate (no, no, no)

Das war’s mit “I Don’t Feel Hate”

I just feel sorry (just feel sorry)

Ich hoffe, Sie haben noch ein derbe nices Leben, und bis bald

So you can wiggle with that middle finger, it’ll never wiggle back to you (wiggle, wiggle, wiggle you)

‘Cause I don’t feel hate (no, no, no, no)

I just feel sorry (I just feel sorry)

You feel so very clever whenever you find another way to wear me down (don’t wear me down)

But I don’t feel hate (I don’t feel hate)

I just feel sorry (I just feel sorry)

So you can wiggle, wiggle, wiggle, wiggle, wiggle, wiggle, wiggle, wiggle you (wiggle, wiggle, wiggle you)

‘Cause I don’t feel