MTV EMA 2021 in Ungheria per “solidarietà alla comunità LGBT”

Nella giornata di ieri sono state annunciate le nomination per gli Europe Music Awards di MTV, che si terranno domenica 14 novembre, in diretta dal Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Ungheria. Per il Best Italian Act sono stati candidati Caparezza, Madame, Rkomi, Aka7even e Måneskin, con la band romana entrata nella Storia grazie a due altre candidature: Best Group, con rivali BTS, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Little Mix e Silk Sonic, e Best Rock, dove sfideranno Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon e The Killers. Non era mai accaduto per una band italiana.
EMA ungheresi con tutte le polemiche del caso, vista le leggi omotransfobiche volute da Victor Orban. In tal senso MTV ha difeso la scelta di Budapest proprio in funzione LGBT. Chris McCarthy, presidente di MTV Entertainment Group Worldwide, ha precisato che la scelta di tenere gli EMA 2021 in Ungheria è nata anche come risposta al governo ultra-conservatore, che ha proibito la ‘promozione dell’omosessualità’ tra i minori di 18 anni.
“La decisione è stata molto chiara per tutti noi. Non dovremmo spostare l’evento. Anzi, dovevano andare avanti, usando lo spettacolo come un’opportunità per essere solidali con la comunità LGBTQ+ ungherese e di tutto il mondo, mentre continuiamo a lottare per l’uguaglianza per tutti”.
Il 15 giugno scorso il parlamento ungherese ha approvato la legge che vieta “contenuti che promuovano il cambiamento di genere o l’omosessualità”. L’Europa ha minacciato ripercussioni economiche immediate, ma Orban non ha battuto ciglio, annunciando un referendum popolare sulla legge.
Dopo lo stop causa Covid-19 del 2020, gli EMA torneranno in presenza, con Justin Bieber artista più nominato con 8 candidature, seguito da Doja Cat e Lil Nas X, rispettivamente con sei nomination ciascuno. Cosa aspettarsi dal rapper dichiaratamente gay e dai nostri Maneskin, in diretta tv da Budapest?
MTV EMA 2021 – le nomination
Best Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Pop
BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Justin Bieber – “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – “Stay”
Best Video
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Justin Bieber – “Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon”
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Taylor Swift – “Willow”
Best Collaboration
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – “Girl Like Me”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
Best New
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid LAROI
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers
Best Alternative
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
WILLOW
YUNGBLUD
Best Latin
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ
TWICE
Best Group
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best Push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid LAROI
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video for Good
Billie Eilish – “Your Power”
Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil”
girl in red – “Serotonin”
H.E.R. – “Fight For You”
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Best Italian Act
Aka7even
Caparezza
Madame
Måneskin
Rkom