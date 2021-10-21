MTV EMA 2021 in Ungheria per “solidarietà alla comunità LGBT”

3 minuti di lettura

Nella giornata di ieri sono state annunciate le nomination per gli Europe Music Awards di MTV, che si terranno domenica 14 novembre, in diretta dal Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Ungheria. Per il Best Italian Act sono stati candidati Caparezza, Madame, Rkomi, Aka7even e Måneskin, con la band romana entrata nella Storia grazie a due altre candidature: Best Group, con rivali BTS, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Little Mix e Silk Sonic, e Best Rock, dove sfideranno Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon e The Killers. Non era mai accaduto per una band italiana.

EMA ungheresi con tutte le polemiche del caso, vista le leggi omotransfobiche volute da Victor Orban. In tal senso MTV ha difeso la scelta di Budapest proprio in funzione LGBT. Chris McCarthy, presidente di MTV Entertainment Group Worldwide, ha precisato che la scelta di tenere gli EMA 2021 in Ungheria è nata anche come risposta al governo ultra-conservatore, che ha proibito la ‘promozione dell’omosessualità’ tra i minori di 18 anni.

“La decisione è stata molto chiara per tutti noi. Non dovremmo spostare l’evento. Anzi, dovevano andare avanti, usando lo spettacolo come un’opportunità per essere solidali con la comunità LGBTQ+ ungherese e di tutto il mondo, mentre continuiamo a lottare per l’uguaglianza per tutti”.

Il 15 giugno scorso il parlamento ungherese ha approvato la legge che vieta “contenuti che promuovano il cambiamento di genere o l’omosessualità”. L’Europa ha minacciato ripercussioni economiche immediate, ma Orban non ha battuto ciglio, annunciando un referendum popolare sulla legge.

Dopo lo stop causa Covid-19 del 2020, gli EMA torneranno in presenza, con Justin Bieber artista più nominato con 8 candidature, seguito da Doja Cat e Lil Nas X, rispettivamente con sei nomination ciascuno. Cosa aspettarsi dal rapper dichiaratamente gay e dai nostri Maneskin, in diretta tv da Budapest?

MTV EMA 2021 – le nomination

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Justin Bieber – “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Justin Bieber – “Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift – “Willow”

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – “Girl Like Me”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Best New

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

WILLOW

YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ

TWICE

Best Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid LAROI

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil”

girl in red – “Serotonin”

H.E.R. – “Fight For You”

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Best Italian Act

Aka7even

Caparezza

Madame

Måneskin

Rkom