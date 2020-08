Texas Isaiah, primo storico fotografo trans a scattare per la copertina di “Vogue”

View this post on Instagram

I would be remiss if I didn't comment on how the image-making landscape has changed due to COVID-19. I hope it offers some transformation regarding how we show up to images, and WHO gets to create them. It's no longer business as usual. As a Black Trans image-maker, I am looking forward to more critical conversations surrounding "first knowns" and hope more space is generated towards Black and Brown creatives to manage their careers as they please without barriers and resistance. Congratulations to everyone on this. With that said – It was an HONOR to photograph @janetmock, @janayathefuture, @osopepatrisse, @ijessewilliams, and more for this issue/cover fold out. Thank you to the stylists, make up artists, and hair artists. Thank you to @edward_enninful ✨ Last but not least, thank you to @rayzhon for assisting me. Your support is undeniable. I couldn’t have done this without you! I'm excited to share more images in the future. Featuring 20 changemakers: Second cover, from top left: @meenals_world, @tamikadmallory, @rizahmed, @janetmock , Professor Angela Davis, Jane Elliott, Alice Wong @disability_visibility, @ijessewilliams, @joansmalls Third cover, from top left: @renieddolodge, Yvette Williams @officialj4g, @iampatrickhutchinson, @osopepatrisse, @claraamfo, @berniceaking, @janayathefuture, @fdwyer1980, Brittany Packnett Cunningham @mspackyetti Fourth cover: @MarcusRashford @AdwoaAboah Main cover image by @MisanHarriman • Additional cover photography by @PhilipDanielDucasse, @ChriseanRose, @EddieH__ and @kidnoble