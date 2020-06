Obama e Joe Biden festeggiano la storica sentenza della Corte Suprema: “uguaglianza per tutti, buon Pride Month”

View this post on Instagram

Today’s Supreme Court ruling protecting LGBTQ Americans from workplace discrimination is an affirmation of our country’s founding promise of equality for all. I’m heartened to think of all those Americans who will no longer live in fear of being fired because of who they are and who they love. It’s a moment decades in the making, a reminder that progress can be slow—but it is always possible. And it’s validation for all those out there speaking out and marching so that our country’s founding promise might touch even more of our people. Happy Pride month, everybody.