Sopravvissuta a terapie di conversione: “Ho pensato al suicidio per sfuggire all’inferno in cui mi trovavo”

Prayer isn't prayer if it causes you to hate yourself for being LGBT!

It's actually 'Hate prayer'.

It is dangerous, damaging & must be included in a bill to #BanConversationtherapy

I know – I spent years trying to 'pray the gay away' & ended up in hospital wishing I would die pic.twitter.com/xXheWYLRvs

— Jayne Ozanne (@JayneOzanne) 12 maggio 2021