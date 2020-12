400 leader religiosi chiedono di bandire le “terapie di conversione”

Senior faith leaders from around the world unite to condemn violence & discrimination against LGBT people & call for a global ban on conversion therapy.

Join them in signing their Global Declaration & ask your religious leader to sign too! https://t.co/Nk4yUPiajx #GICLGBT #LGBT pic.twitter.com/rA8vICQbEk

— Ozanne Foundation (@OzanneFoundn) 16 dicembre 2020