“Non conosco gay felici”, pioggia di abbracci e foto d’amore LGBT in risposta alla giornalista irlandese – video e foto

Gemma O'Doherty doesn't know any happy gay people. pic.twitter.com/SXSMbNMT5g
— aciquestion (@aciquestion) May 25, 2021
Gemma O’Doherty, 52 anni, è un’ex giornalista dell’Irish Independent, da anni celebre in patria per le sue teorie complottiste. Negli ultimi mesi ha messo in discussione le misure da lockdown e i vaccini contro il Covid-19. Per queste ‘opinioni’ è stata bandita da Twitter e YouTube per incitamento all’odio. Ma Gemma O’Doherty continua a blaterare.
Un account Twitter chiamato @aciquestion ha recentemente iniziato a pubblicare alcuni dei suoi video più stravaganti, riportando in auge le sue opinioni. La scorsa settimana l’account ha pubblicato un video in cui Gemma parla delle persone gay. “Non vedo nè conosco nessuno che sia gay e che sia felice. Proprio nessuno. È uno stile di vita miserabile. È uno stile di vita promiscuo. È uno stile di vita oscuro“.
Apriti cielo. Il tweet ha iniziato a diventare virale, soprattutto grazie alla condivisione dell’attore scozzese David Paisley, che si è domandato: “Mi chiedo se Gemma abbia considerato che c’è un motivo per cui i gay felici non vogliono conoscerla…”.
In poche ore sono arrivate decine e decine di risposte social alle parole dell’ex giornalista, con coppie LGBT serenamente e visibilmente felici. Abbracci, baci, famiglie arcobaleno, ma soprattutto sorrisi. Perché è l’omotransfobia, e non l’omosessualità, a suscitare infelicità. È l’odio gratuito, e certamente non l’omosessualità, a segnare uno stile di vita miserabile.
Here you go Gemma. pic.twitter.com/sCC5GHtPzb
— Richie Barlow #Woke #FBPE 🏴🏳️🌈🇪🇺 (@The_DogWalker) 27 maggio 2021
The couple on the inside, together for 11 years and very happy indeed thank you very much! And on the outside these fabulous gentlemen have been together for 60 wonderful years ! I suggest Gemma you crawl back under the rock from whence you came! pic.twitter.com/xt3BTAXMLM
— Carl Sanderson (@carlsanderson5) 27 maggio 2021
My promiscuous, unhappy wife and I celebrating our fifth wedding anniversary today. Here’s to many more dark days ahead! pic.twitter.com/elU0PaoSwh
— Kirsty McShannon (@kirstymcshannon) 28 maggio 2021
You silly bint. Here’s my fiancé and I looking miserable as sin after a long, tiring, waste of 3 and a half years 😴😴😴😪🥱💤 pic.twitter.com/49aP6P10Y0
— Chelsey 🤍 (@chelseyfr4y) 28 maggio 2021
Yup, this picture just radiates misery 😊🏳️🌈 https://t.co/Eoo8m6mg45 pic.twitter.com/bIrj5dMZ1N
— Michelle Hardwick (@ChelleHardwick) 28 maggio 2021
Very very happy thanks for asking – together for 14 years , married for 8 next month. pic.twitter.com/iKl2Nqyg9Y
— Lauren Pett (@Laurenpett20) 28 maggio 2021
So, so terribly unhappily married for 15 years. Even the dog is miserable! pic.twitter.com/gbLtWVbgtI
— Hassan Mamdani (@HassanMamdani) 29 maggio 2021
Thank you for highlighting our plight. As our pics shows we’re soooooo unhappy. 12 years together and we’re miserable. It is such a dark life… full of love, humour, affection, caring, companionship, learning, sharing, listening, fun, gratitude, trust and growth #GayIsGood pic.twitter.com/4tRyzrdkty
— Odhrán Allen #BlackLivesMatter (@odhranallen) 28 maggio 2021
Here’s my happy little family.
☺️ pic.twitter.com/hx4Gg2NhqG
— Heather Peace 💙 (@heatherpeace) 28 maggio 2021