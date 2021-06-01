“Non conosco gay felici”, pioggia di abbracci e foto d’amore LGBT in risposta alla giornalista irlandese – video e foto

x
Omofobia di Federico Boni
Gemma O’Doherty, 52 anni, è un’ex giornalista dell’Irish Independent, da anni celebre in patria per le sue teorie complottiste. Negli ultimi mesi ha messo in discussione le misure da lockdown e i vaccini contro il Covid-19. Per queste ‘opinioni’ è stata bandita da Twitter e YouTube per incitamento all’odio. Ma Gemma O’Doherty continua a blaterare.

Un account Twitter chiamato @aciquestion ha recentemente iniziato a pubblicare alcuni dei suoi video più stravaganti, riportando in auge le sue opinioni. La scorsa settimana l’account ha pubblicato un video in cui Gemma parla delle persone gay. “Non vedo nè conosco nessuno che sia gay e che sia felice. Proprio nessuno. È uno stile di vita miserabile. È uno stile di vita promiscuo. È uno stile di vita oscuro“.

Apriti cielo. Il tweet ha iniziato a diventare virale, soprattutto grazie alla condivisione dell’attore scozzese David Paisley, che si è domandato: “Mi chiedo se Gemma abbia considerato che c’è un motivo per cui i gay felici non vogliono conoscerla…”.

In poche ore sono arrivate decine e decine di risposte social alle parole dell’ex giornalista, con coppie LGBT serenamente e visibilmente felici. Abbracci, baci, famiglie arcobaleno, ma soprattutto sorrisi. Perché è l’omotransfobia, e non l’omosessualità, a suscitare infelicità. È l’odio gratuito, e certamente non l’omosessualità, a segnare uno stile di vita miserabile.

Turchia, 18enne trans aggredita con l'acido: ha perso un occhio ed è vittima di transfobia in ospedale

