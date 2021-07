Spagna, 24enne gay ucciso dal branco, si indaga per omofobia – migliaia di persone protestano in piazza

Cops smash up a #JusticiaParaSamuel demonstration in Madrid last night, called following the homophobic murder of 24 year old nurse Samuel Luiz in A Coruña this (Pride) weekend. LGBTQ groups report a notable uptick in anti-LGBTQ violence in the last few years https://t.co/qnZD3A96LE

