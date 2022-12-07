Critics Choice Awards 2023, tutte le nomination LGBTQI+ della TV

4 min. di lettura

I Critics’ Choice Awards sono dei riconoscimenti assegnati annualmente ai migliori programmi televisivi dai rappresentanti della critica statunitense, tra serie e reality. Sono premi particolarmente ambiti, che vedono Abbott Elementary della NBC, in Italia su Disney+, primeggiare quest’anno con ben 6 candidature. Better Call Saul segue con cinque nomination, con Gaslit di Starz, Reservation Dogs di FX e The Good Fight di Paramount+ a quota quattro nomination. Solo 3 candidature per House of the Dragon e una per Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli anelli del Potere, con Euphoria a quota 2 (Zendaya c’è) e la nuova stagione di The White Lotus quasi del tutto snobbata se non fosse per la solita meravigliosa Jennifer Coolidge.

In ambito LGBTQI+, riconoscimento postumo al piccolo gigante Leslie Jordan, che ha strappato la sua prima stoica nomination ai Critics Choice come miglior attore non protagonista in una serie comica per il suo ruolo in Call Me Kat. Jordan aveva precedentemente vinto un Emmy come miglior guest star grazie all’iconico ruolo di Beverly Leslie in Will & Grace.

Se la 2a stagione di The White Lotus si accinge a terminare, tra sesso gay e full frontal, Murray Bartlett è stato nuovamente nominato nella categoria Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie limitata, dopo aver vinto lo scorso anno proprio con The White Lotus, grazie al ruolo del coreografo Nick De Noia in Welcome to Chippendales, serie in Italia ancora inedita.

Brandon Scott Jones è stato invece nominato per il 2° anno consecutivo nella categoria Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie comica grazie Ghosts, dove interpreta il fantasma gay del Capitano Isaac Higgintoot nella Guerra d’indipendenza. Devery Jacobs ha ottenuto la sua prima nomination ai Critics Choice con Reservation Dogs, nella categoria Miglior attrice in una serie comica, mentre Niecy Nash è stata nuovamente nominata ai Critics Choice Award 10 anni dopo la prima volta come migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie limitata grazie a Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, prodotta da Ryan Murphy.

Ennesima candidatura per Andy Cohen con What Happens Live with Andy Cohen nella categoria Best Talk Show, mentre a pullulare di talenti queer è la categoria Best Comedy Special, che vede in nomination Fortune Feimster, Jerrod Carmichael e Joel Kim Booster, con John Early candidato insieme a Kate Berlant.

Da notare la presenza de l’Amica Geniale tra le migliori serie tv estere. Le nomination dei Critics’ Choice Awards dedicate al cinema saranno rivelate il 14 dicembre. La cerimonia di premiazione andrà in onda domenica 15 gennaio.

NOMINATION TV

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

Andor (Disney+)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Antony Starr, The Boys

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone

Zendaya, Euphoria

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Andre Braugher, The Good Fight

Ismael Cruz Córdova, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Michael Emerson, Evil

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Matt Smith, House of the Dragon

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Milly Alcock, House of the Dragon

Carol Burnett, Better Call Saul

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Julia Garner, Ozark

Audra McDonald, The Good Fight

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

MIGLIOR SERIE COMMEDIA

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (FX)

Better Things (FX)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Reboot (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Bill Hader, Barry

Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

Jean Smart, Hacks

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts

Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat

James Marsden, Dead to Me

Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA

Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Marcia Gay Harden, Uncoupled

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Annie Potts, Young Sheldon

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

MIGLIOR MINISERIE

The Dropout (Hulu)

Gaslit (Starz)

The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)

The Offer (Paramount+)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

MIGLIOR FILM PER LA TV

Fresh (Hulu)

Prey (Hulu)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

The Survivor (HBO)

Three Months (Paramount+)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM PER LA TV

Ben Foster, The Survivor

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Samuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Ben Whishaw, This Is Going to Hurt

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM PER LA TV

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Amber Midthunder, Prey

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM PER LA TV

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Matthew Goode, The Offer

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Shea Whigham, Gaslit

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM PER LA TV

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Dominique Fishback, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Betty Gilpin, Gaslit

Melanie Lynskey, Candy

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Juno Temple, The Offer

MIGLIOR SERIE IN LINGUA STRANIERA

1899 (Netflix)

Borgen (Netflix)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)

Garcia! (HBO Max)

The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)

Kleo (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Tehran (Apple TV+)

MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Undone (Prime Video)

MIGLIOR TALK SHOW

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

MIGLIOR SPECIALE COMEDY

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)

Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)

