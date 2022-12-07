Critics Choice Awards 2023, tutte le nomination LGBTQI+ della TV

I Critics’ Choice Awards sono dei riconoscimenti assegnati annualmente ai migliori programmi televisivi dai rappresentanti della critica statunitense, tra serie e reality. Sono premi particolarmente ambiti, che vedono Abbott Elementary della NBC, in Italia su Disney+, primeggiare quest’anno con ben 6 candidature. Better Call Saul segue con cinque nomination, con Gaslit di Starz, Reservation Dogs di FX e The Good Fight di Paramount+ a quota quattro nomination. Solo 3 candidature per House of the Dragon e una per Il Signore degli Anelli: Gli anelli del Potere, con Euphoria a quota 2 (Zendaya c’è) e la nuova stagione di The White Lotus quasi del tutto snobbata se non fosse per la solita meravigliosa Jennifer Coolidge.
In ambito LGBTQI+, riconoscimento postumo al piccolo gigante Leslie Jordan, che ha strappato la sua prima stoica nomination ai Critics Choice come miglior attore non protagonista in una serie comica per il suo ruolo in Call Me Kat. Jordan aveva precedentemente vinto un Emmy come miglior guest star grazie all’iconico ruolo di Beverly Leslie in Will & Grace.
Se la 2a stagione di The White Lotus si accinge a terminare, tra sesso gay e full frontal, Murray Bartlett è stato nuovamente nominato nella categoria Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie limitata, dopo aver vinto lo scorso anno proprio con The White Lotus, grazie al ruolo del coreografo Nick De Noia in Welcome to Chippendales, serie in Italia ancora inedita.
Brandon Scott Jones è stato invece nominato per il 2° anno consecutivo nella categoria Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie comica grazie Ghosts, dove interpreta il fantasma gay del Capitano Isaac Higgintoot nella Guerra d’indipendenza. Devery Jacobs ha ottenuto la sua prima nomination ai Critics Choice con Reservation Dogs, nella categoria Miglior attrice in una serie comica, mentre Niecy Nash è stata nuovamente nominata ai Critics Choice Award 10 anni dopo la prima volta come migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie limitata grazie a Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, prodotta da Ryan Murphy.
Ennesima candidatura per Andy Cohen con What Happens Live with Andy Cohen nella categoria Best Talk Show, mentre a pullulare di talenti queer è la categoria Best Comedy Special, che vede in nomination Fortune Feimster, Jerrod Carmichael e Joel Kim Booster, con John Early candidato insieme a Kate Berlant.
Da notare la presenza de l’Amica Geniale tra le migliori serie tv estere. Le nomination dei Critics’ Choice Awards dedicate al cinema saranno rivelate il 14 dicembre. La cerimonia di premiazione andrà in onda domenica 15 gennaio.
NOMINATION TV
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA
Andor (Disney+)
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
Euphoria (HBO)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
House of the Dragon (HBO)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Antony Starr, The Boys
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone
Zendaya, Euphoria
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Andre Braugher, The Good Fight
Ismael Cruz Córdova, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Michael Emerson, Evil
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Matt Smith, House of the Dragon
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Milly Alcock, House of the Dragon
Carol Burnett, Better Call Saul
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Julia Garner, Ozark
Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
MIGLIOR SERIE COMMEDIA
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
The Bear (FX)
Better Things (FX)
Ghosts (CBS)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Reboot (Hulu)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Bill Hader, Barry
Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva
Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs
Jean Smart, Hacks
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA
Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat
James Marsden, Dead to Me
Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMMEDIA
Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Marcia Gay Harden, Uncoupled
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Annie Potts, Young Sheldon
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
MIGLIOR MINISERIE
The Dropout (Hulu)
Gaslit (Starz)
The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)
The Offer (Paramount+)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Station Eleven (HBO Max)
This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
MIGLIOR FILM PER LA TV
Fresh (Hulu)
Prey (Hulu)
Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
The Survivor (HBO)
Three Months (Paramount+)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM PER LA TV
Ben Foster, The Survivor
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Samuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Ben Whishaw, This Is Going to Hurt
MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM PER LA TV
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Amber Midthunder, Prey
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM PER LA TV
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Matthew Goode, The Offer
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Shea Whigham, Gaslit
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM PER LA TV
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Dominique Fishback, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Betty Gilpin, Gaslit
Melanie Lynskey, Candy
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Juno Temple, The Offer
MIGLIOR SERIE IN LINGUA STRANIERA
1899 (Netflix)
Borgen (Netflix)
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)
Garcia! (HBO Max)
The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
Kleo (Netflix)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Tehran (Apple TV+)
MIGLIOR SERIE ANIMATA
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Undone (Prime Video)
MIGLIOR TALK SHOW
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
MIGLIOR SPECIALE COMEDY
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)