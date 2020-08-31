VMA 2020, trionfo Lady Gaga: tutti i vincitori e tutte le esibizioni live

5 Video Music Awards portati a casa. Lady Gaga è stata la regina dei VMA andati in scena nella notte, con red carpet ‘lunare’ e medley di nove minuti per rilanciare Chromatica, suo ultimo album. Accanto alla popstar Ariana Grande, con la quale ha duettato sulle note di Rain on Me, per un’edizione che ha però visto The Weeknd far suo il riconoscimento più ambito. Quello di ‘video dell’anno’ con “Blinding Lights”.

Tra le altre esibizioni della serata, strepitosa Miley Cyrus con la sua nuova Midnight Sky. L’ex stellina Disney ha citato sè stessa e l’indimenticata hit Wrecking Ball, del 2013, tornando a cavalcare una scintillante palla demolitrice. Sul palco sono poi saliti i Black Eyed Peas, Maluma, i BTS, Doja Cat, Lewis Capaldi, Julia Michaels & JP Saxe Perform. A fine post tutte le esibizioni.

VMA 2020, i vincitori

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

BEST COLLABORATION

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat

BEST POP

BTS – “On”

BEST HIP-HOP

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Best Rock

Coldplay – “Orphans”