VMA 2020, trionfo Lady Gaga: tutti i vincitori e tutte le esibizioni live

Un medley di nove minuti ha visto Lady Gaga regina assoluta dei VMA 2020, senza dimenticare Miley Cyrus e Ariana Grande.
5 Video Music Awards portati a casa. Lady Gaga è stata la regina dei VMA andati in scena nella notte, con red carpet ‘lunare’ e medley di nove minuti per rilanciare Chromatica, suo ultimo album. Accanto alla popstar Ariana Grande, con la quale ha duettato sulle note di Rain on Me, per un’edizione che ha però visto The Weeknd far suo il riconoscimento più ambito. Quello di ‘video dell’anno’ con “Blinding Lights”.
Tra le altre esibizioni della serata, strepitosa Miley Cyrus con la sua nuova Midnight Sky. L’ex stellina Disney ha citato sè stessa e l’indimenticata hit Wrecking Ball, del 2013, tornando a cavalcare una scintillante palla demolitrice. Sul palco sono poi saliti i Black Eyed Peas, Maluma, i BTS, Doja Cat, Lewis Capaldi, Julia Michaels & JP Saxe Perform. A fine post tutte le esibizioni.
VMA 2020, i vincitori
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga
SONG OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
BEST COLLABORATION
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST
Doja Cat
BEST POP
BTS – “On”
BEST HIP-HOP
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Best Rock
Coldplay – “Orphans”
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”
BEST LATIN
Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena”
BEST R&B
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
BEST K-POP
BTS – “On”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe”
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
Best Group: BTS
Song of the summer: How you like that – Blackpink
Best direction: Taylor Swift – The Man
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
BEST ART DIRECTION
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Dua Lipa – “Physical”
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS – “On”
BEST EDITING
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”