GLAAD Media Awards 2020, le nomination – premio speciale a Taylor Swift

Outstanding Film – Limited Release

Adam (Wolfe Releasing)

Brittany Runs a Marathon (Amazon Studios)

End of the Century (The Cinema Guild)

The Heiresses (1844 Entertainment)

Kanarie (Breaking Glass Pictures)

Pain and Glory (Sony Pictures Classics)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (NEON)

Rafiki (Film Movement)

Socrates (Breaking Glass Pictures)

This Is Not Berlin (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Outstanding Documentary

5B (RYOT Films)

Gay Chorus Deep South (MTV)

Leitis in Waiting (PBS)

State of Pride (YouTube)

Wig (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

Batwoman (The CW)

Billions (Showtime)

Euphoria (HBO)

Killing Eve (AMC)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

The Politician (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Shadowhunters (Freeform)

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Supergirl (The CW)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Dear White People (Netflix)

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

The Other Two (Comedy Central)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Superstore (NBC)

Vida (Starz)

Work in Progress (Showtime)

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character)

“Love,” Drunk History (Comedy Central)

“Murdered at a Bad Address,” Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

“Spontaneous Combustion,” Easy (Netflix)

“This Extraordinary Being,” Watchmen (HBO)

“Two Doors Down,” Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Netflix)

Outstanding TV Movie

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

Let It Snow (Netflix)

Rent: Live (FOX)

Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (Lifetime)