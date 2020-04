DontRushChallenge, è virale il video con 8 modelli trans FtoM che si spogliano

View this post on Instagram

Got together (digitally) with the FTM boys who walked in NYFW for MarcoMarco and made our version of this silly little Don’t Rush challenge. I hope you enjoy it as much as we did filming it. Guys in order of appearance: @dezjorngauthier @courtp1453 @yonik_unique @hansongobron @phoenix_montoya @ftmmuscle @tboy61915 @cooltransluke Music by: @tboy61915 Underwear made by: @MarcoMarcoUnderwear