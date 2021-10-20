La BBC elenca le 100 migliori serie tv degli ultimi 20 anni. Ecco quelle LGBT

x
Due decenni di serie tv. E la vostra preferita del nuovo millennio, quale sarebbe?

Serie Redazione
3 minuti di lettura

Quali sono le più grandi serie TV del 21° secolo? A porsi la domanda, e a darsi una risposta, la BBC, che ha intervistato 206 esperti televisivi di 43 Paesi differenti per stilare una strepitosa Top100, che comprende qualsiasi genere e rete televisiva. Sono state prese in considerazione 460 diverse serie da 206 esperti televisivi, ovvero critici, giornalisti, accademici e personalità del settore, in arrivo da tutto il mondo. Di questi votanti, 100 erano donne, 104 erano uomini e due non-binari. Ogni votante ha elencato le sue 10 serie TV preferite del 21° secolo, fino ad arrivare a questa Top100 molto accurata e variegata.

The Wire di David Simon e Ed Burns è in assoluto la serie più amata e apprezzata degli ultimi 20 anni, seguita da Mad Men e Breaking Bad. Quarta posizione per Fleabag di Phoebe Mary Waller-Bridge, con Game of Thrones “solo” quinto e la strepitosa I May Destroy You in sesta piazza. Settima posizione per The Leftovers, seguita da The Americans, The Office e Succession, attesa sulla HBO con la 3a inedita stagione. Diverse anche le serie a tematica LGBT. Orange Is the New Black si trova alla numero 65, Drag Race alla 67, Pose alla 62, senza dimenticare che sia Fleabag che I May Destroy You hanno al loro interno personaggi LGBT tutt’altro che secondari. Spazio poi anche a Schitt’s Creek (41esima posizione) e Girls (30),  The Handmaid’s Tale alla 38 e Downton Abbey alla 36, Grey’s Anatomy alla 47 e Chiami il mio Agente! alla 53. Unico progetto italiano The Young Pope di Paolo Sorrentino, alla posizione numero 57.

A seguire l’intera top100. E la vostra serie preferita del nuovo millennio, quale sarebbe?

1 The Wire (2002-2008)
2 Mad Men (2007-2015)
3 Breaking Bad (2008-2013)
4 Fleabag (2016-2019)
5 Game of Thrones (2011-2019)
6 I May Destroy You (2020)
7 The Leftovers (2014-2017)
8 The Americans (2013-2018)
9 The Office (UK) (2001-2003)
10 Succession (2018-)
11 BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)
12 Six Feet Under (2001-2005)
13 Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)
14 Atlanta (2016-)
15 Chernobyl (2019)
16 The Crown (2016-)
17 30 Rock (2006-2013)
18 Deadwood (2004-2006)
19 Lost (2004-2010)
20 The Thick of It (2005-2012)
21 Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-)
22 Black Mirror (2011-)
23 Better Call Saul (2015-2022)
24 Veep (2012-2019)
25 Sherlock (2010-2017)
26 Watchmen (2019)
27 Line of Duty (2012-2021)
28 Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)
29 Parks and Recreation (2009-2015)
30 Girls (2012-2017)
31 True Detective (2014-2019)
32 Arrested Development (2003-2019)
33 The Good Wife (2009-2016)
34 The Bridge (2011-2018)
35 Fargo (2014-)
36= Downton Abbey (2010-2015)
36= Band of Brothers (2001)
38 The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-)
39 The Office (US) (2005-2013)
40 Borgen (2010-2022)
41 Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020)
42 Peep Show (2003-2015)
43 Money Heist (2017-2021)
44 Community (2009-2015)
45 The Good Fight (2017-)
46 Homeland (2011-2020)
47 Grey’s Anatomy (2005-)
48 Inside No 9 (2014-)
49 The Bureau (2015-)
50 Halt and Catch Fire (2014-2017)
51 Small Axe (2020)
52 This is England 86, 88 and 90 (2010-2015)
53 Call My Agent! (2015-2020)
54 Happy Valley (2014-)
55 The Shield (2002-2008)
56 The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)
57 The Young Pope (2016)
58 Dark (2017-2020)
59 The Underground Railroad (2021)
60 House of Cards (2013-2018)
61 Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)
62= The Good Place (2016-2020)
62= Pose (2018-2021)
64 Detectorists (2014-2017)
65 Orange is the New Black (2013-2019)
66 Mare of Easttown (2021)
67 RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009-)
68 Stranger Things (2016-)
69 24 (2001-2010)
70 Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)
71 Enlightened (2011-2013)
72 Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)
73 Planet Earth (2006)
74 Utopia (2013-2014)
75 Babylon Berlin (2017-)
76 Rick and Morty (2013-)
77 American Crime Story (2016-)
78 The Killing (Denmark) (2007-2012)
79 Mindhunter (2017-2019)
80 House (2004-2012)
81 OJ: Made in America (2016)
82 Big Little Lies (2017-2019)
83 Insecure (2016-2021)
84= Normal People (2020)
84= Narcos (2015-2017)
86 How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)
87 The Comeback (2005-2014)
88 The OA (2016-2019)
89 Dexter (2006-2013)
90 It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-)
91 Westworld (2016-)
92 Show Me a Hero (2015)
93 Treme (2010-2013)
94 Louie (2010-2015)
95 Luther (2010-2019)
96 Catastrophe (2015-2019)
97 Hannibal (2013-2015)
98 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019)
99 Steven Universe (2013-2020)
100 The Queen’s Gambit (2020)

