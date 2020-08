Cyndi Lauper celebra i 34 anni di True Colors: “Ecco quando è diventata inno LGBT”

Don’t be discouraged

Oh I realize

Its hard to take courage

In a world full of people

You can lose sight of it all

And the darkness inside you

Can make you feel so small

But I see your true colors

Shining through

I see your true colors

And that’s why I love you

So don’t be afraid to let them show

Your true colors

True colors are beautiful,

Like a rainbow

Show me a smile then,

Don’t be unhappy, can’t remember

When I last saw you laughing

If this world makes you crazy

And you’ve taken all you can bear

You call me up

Because you know I’ll be there

And I’ll see your true colors

Shining through

I see your true colors

And that’s why I love you

So don’t be afraid to let them show

Your true colors

True colors are beautiful,

Like a rainbow

(When I last saw you laughing)

If this world makes you crazy

And you’ve taken all you can bear

You call me up

Because you know I’ll be there

And I’ll see your true colors

Shining through

I see your true colors

And that’s why I love you