81 Words, il co-creatore di “Pose” sviluppa una nuova serie su un momento storico per la comunità LGBT

In the 1950s & 60s LGBT people were seen as sexually deviant & diagnosed as mentally ill by the medical establishment. And then Frank Kameny & Barbara Gittings came along & challenged the establishment! Excited to be developing a limited series about their significant (and oft overlooked) contribution to the fight for LGBT liberation. And equally excited to be working with my co-conspirators at @fxnetworks & dear friend @eseldacone #81Words