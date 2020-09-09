Red Hot, svelati i primi scatti fotografici inediti del calendario benefico 2021

Ginger is sexy… e questo calendario ne è l’ennesima prova!
Arriva Settembre, e puntuale porta con se la presentazione di uno dei progetti fotografici più sexy dell’anno, Red Hot, in cui i gingers più belli del mondo vengono immortalati per celebrare la bellezza dei capelli rossi e sensibilizzare su un tema ancora oggi poco discusso, il cancro ai testicoli.
MODEL SEARCH! We are looking for 8 more ginger guys to bare all and join Sam, Arran, Andrew and Alistair in the calendar. We're looking for athletic individuals with an awesome personality to match, and of course natural red hair. Must be available to shoot in London on the 22/23/24th Aug To enter our Red Hot 2021 model search, submit a couple of images of yourself that clearly show your face and body in a message to our Instagram page 🔥 Photography @thomasknights Retouch @cleverprimeuk
Anche in questa brillante e audace edizione, dal tema natura, 12 bellissimi uomini rappresentano i mesi dell’anno immortalati tra fiori e foglie totalmente svestisti dal fotografo fotografo Thomas Knight; il progetto, nato nel 2014, per sfidare un tabù estetico ancora in voga, quest’anno contribuisce tramite la vendita del calendario alla raccolta fondi a a favore di It’s in the Bag – la campagna di sensibilizzazione sul cancro ai testicoli condotta da un gruppo di ex pazienti con il supporto di personale specializzato. E se non fosse abbastanza, potrete anche accendere ai contenuti multimediali riservati, come i 12 scatti full-frontal che ritraggono i modelli totalmente nudi, e, ça va sans dire, senza filtri, senza trucchi e senza inganni… un modo perfetto per fare beneficienza rifacendovi gli occhi!
Thank you guys SO much for the massive support you’ve shown our Kickstarter in these first 48 hours! We’re incredibly grateful that you’re helping us to make this project a reality! If you haven’t already, check out our Kickstarter page and model search in the link in our bio 🧡 Model: @sam.r.how Photographer: @thomasknights Retouch: @cleverprimeuk
4 DAYS LEFT ON OUR KICKSTARTER! Introducing @josh.derosa by @thomasknights for the Red Hot 2021 full frontal calendar raising funds and awareness for @itsinthebagcancersupport Follow the link in our bio to back the Kickstarter and help bring this project to life #RedHot2021
FINAL HOURS ON KICKSTARTER Check out the link in our bio for the all new 2021 FULL FRONTAL calendar ‘Red Hot 2021’ (previously known as Red Hot C**ks) 🍆 We are ALMOST at 1000 backers…!!! Who can help get us to this milestone?!! 12 beautiful ginger guys get back to nature and bare all, raising awareness for testicular cancer charity @itsinthebagcancersupport Photography @thomasknights Model @devonbaronet