Red Hot, svelati i primi scatti fotografici inediti del calendario benefico 2021

Ginger is sexy… e questo calendario ne è l’ennesima prova!

Giorgio Schimmenti |

Arriva Settembre, e puntuale porta con se la presentazione di uno dei progetti fotografici più sexy dell’anno, Red Hot, in cui i gingers più belli del mondo vengono immortalati per celebrare la bellezza dei capelli rossi e sensibilizzare su un tema ancora oggi poco discusso, il cancro ai testicoli.

Anche in questa brillante e audace edizione, dal tema natura, 12 bellissimi uomini rappresentano i mesi dell’anno immortalati  tra fiori e foglie totalmente svestisti dal fotografo fotografo Thomas Knight; il progetto, nato nel 2014, per sfidare un tabù estetico ancora in voga, quest’anno contribuisce tramite la vendita del calendario alla raccolta fondi a a favore di It’s in the Bag – la campagna di sensibilizzazione sul cancro ai testicoli condotta da un gruppo di ex pazienti con il supporto di personale specializzato. E se non fosse abbastanza, potrete anche accendere ai contenuti multimediali riservati, come i 12 scatti full-frontal che ritraggono i modelli totalmente nudi, e, ça va sans dire, senza filtri, senza trucchi e senza inganni… un modo perfetto per fare beneficienza rifacendovi gli occhi!

 

