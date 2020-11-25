Grammy 2021, pioggia di nomination per donne orgogliosamente queer

Se Beyoncé guida il listone di nomination ai Grammy Award 2021 con 9 candidature, seguita dalle sei di Dua Lipa e Taylor Swift, mai come quest’anno gli Oscar della musica mondiale hanno visto sugli scudi tante donne queer.

Lesbica dichiarata dall’età di 25 anni, Brittany Howard, frontwoman degli Alabama Shakes, ha ottenuto cinque nomination per il suo lavoro da solista, comprese quelle per la migliore performance rock e la migliore canzone rock (“Stay High”). Bisessuale dichiarata, Phoebe Bridgers ha strappato quattro nomination, con la rapper Chika, lesbica dichiarata, a quota una. Brandy Clark ha ottenuto 4 nomination e nel caso in cui dovesse vincere due Grammy nelle categorie Best Country Solo Performance e Best Country Album diventerebbe la prima cantante lesbica dichiarata a riuscire nell’impresa. Brandi Carlile, lesbica dichiarata e già vincitrice di tre Grammy nel 2019, è stata nominata in 3 categorie, mentre Lady Gaga, bisessuale dichiarata, ha ottenuto 2 nomination, una delle quali per Chromatica e l’altra per Rain on Me, featuring Ariana Grande.

Un anno al femminile per i Grammy, con tutte le nomination delle categorie “migliore performance rock” e “miglior album country” andate a donne orgogliosamente queer. A completare il listone di nominati LGBT, da segnalare anche Rufus Wainwright, candidato per il disco Unfollow The Rules; Jonathan Groff, per il musical La piccola Bottega degli Orrori; Rachel Maddow e Ronan Farrow, per due audio-libri.

Grammy 2021 – le nomination