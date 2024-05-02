Holland Taylor e la dolcissima reazione alla prima nomination ai Tony dell’amata Sarah Paulson

5 min. di lettura

Dopo aver vinto un Golden Globe, un SAG, un Emmy, tre Critics’ Choice Awards e due Satellite Awards, Sarah Paulson è stata per la prima volta candidata ai Tony Awards, premi Oscar del teatro, in qualità di miglior attrice protagonista in un’opera teatrale per Appropriate. Nella pièce Paulson interpreta Antoinette, la sorella maggiore della disfunzionale famiglia Lafayette, che si trova nel mezzo di una battaglia per l’eredità in seguito alla morte del padre.

La conquista della candidatura ha fortemente emozionato l’attrice, musa di Ryan Murphy, che l’ha definita il “dono più grande” nonché la “cosa più significativa” accaduta fino ad oggi nella sua carriera, pur avendo vinto diversi premi importanti.

“Ho avuto dei riconoscimenti davvero speciali nella mia carriera: sono stata incredibilmente fortunata. Ma ho sognato tutto questo fin da quando ero bambina, una ragazzina che camminava per New York tenendo la mano di mia madre single di 27 anni e quella della mia dolce sorellina, guardando i tendoni di Broadway e sognando. Guardare i Tony Awards, desiderare, sognare, sperare, pregare. E ora eccolo qui. Un sogno realizzato. Il lavoro più duro che abbia mai fatto. Molto fortificante. Il regalo più grande.”

Parole grondanti riconoscimento a cui ha risposto con amore Holland Taylor, dal 2015 compagna di Sarah Paulson.

Holland Taylor, ha condiviso la notizia sulla sua pagina Instagram insieme alla commovente didascalia: “Post permanente. Sei così degna di tutte le cose buone. E di tutto il mio amore”.

E Paulson ha risposto: “Ti amo completamente”.

Sarah Paulson non sarà l’unica attrice dichiaratamente LGBTQ+ a puntare i Tony Awards il prossimo 16 giugno. Tra i candidati ci sono anche Jonathan Groff per il suo ruolo nel musical Merrily We Roll Along, e Jim Parsons di The Big Bang Theory per Mother Play.

Nomination Tony Awards 2024

Best Play

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic

Best Musical

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Best Revival of a Play

Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch

Best Revival of a Musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Merrily We Roll Along

The Who’s Tommy

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

William Jackson Harper – Uncle Vanya as Astrov

Leslie Odom Jr. – Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch as Purlie Victorious Judson

Liev Schreiber – Doubt: A Parable as Father Brendan Flynn

Jeremy Strong – An Enemy of the People as Doctor Thomas Stockmann

Michael Stuhlbarg – Patriots as Boris Berezovsky

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem – Prayer for the French Republic as Marcelle Salomon Benhamou

Jessica Lange – Mother Play as Phyllis

Rachel McAdams – Mary Jane as Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson – Appropriate as Antoinette “Toni” Lafayette

Amy Ryan – Doubt: A Parable as Sister Aloysius Beauvier

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Brody Grant – The Outsiders as Ponyboy Curtis

Jonathan Groff – Merrily We Roll Along as Franklin Shephard

Dorian Harewood – The Notebook as Noah Calhoun (older)

Brian d’Arcy James – Days of Wine and Roses as Joseph “Joe” Clay

Eddie Redmayne – Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club as the Emcee

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Eden Espinosa – Lempicka as Tamara de Lempicka

Maleah Joi Moon – Hell’s Kitchen as Ali

Kelli O’Hara – Days of Wine and Roses as Kirsten Arnesen-Clay

Maryann Plunkett – The Notebook as Allison “Allie” Calhoun (older)

Gayle Rankin – Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club as Sally Bowles

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Will Brill – Stereophonic as Reg

Eli Gelb – Stereophonic as Grover

Jim Parsons – Mother Play as Carl

Tom Pecinka – Stereophonic as Peter

Corey Stoll – Appropriate as Beauregard “Bo” Lafayette

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine – Doubt: A Parable as Mrs. Muller

Juliana Canfield – Stereophonic as Holly

Celia Keenan-Bolger – Mother Play as Martha

Sarah Pidgeon – Stereophonic as Diana

Kara Young – Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch as Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Roger Bart – Back to the Future: The Musical as Doc Brown

Joshua Boone – The Outsiders as Dallas Winston

Brandon Victor Dixon – Hell’s Kitchen as Davis

Sky Lakota-Lynch – The Outsiders as Johnny Cade

Daniel Radcliffe – Merrily We Roll Along as Charley Kringas

Steven Skybell – Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club as Herr Schultz

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Shoshana Bean – Hell’s Kitchen as Jersey

Amber Iman – Lempicka as Rafaela

Nikki M. James – Suffs as Ida B. Wells

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer – Monty Python’s Spamalot as the Lady of the Lake

Kecia Lewis – Hell’s Kitchen as Miss Liza Jane

Lindsay Mendez – Merrily We Roll Along as Mary Flynn

Bebe Neuwirth – Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club as Fraulein Schneider

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin – Stereophonic

Anne Kauffman – Mary Jane

Kenny Leon – Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch

Lila Neugebauer – Appropriate

Whitney White – Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman – Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif – Hell’s Kitchen

Leigh Silverman – Suffs

Jessica Stone – Water for Elephants

Danya Taymor – The Outsiders

Best Book of a Musical

Kristoffer Diaz – Hell’s Kitchen

Bekah Brunstetter – The Notebook

Justin Levine and Adam Rapp – The Outsiders

Shaina Taub – Suffs

Rick Elice – Water for Elephants

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Days of Wine and Roses – Adam Guettel (music and lyrics)

Here Lies Love – David Byrne and Fatboy Slim (music and lyrics)

Stereophonic – Will Butler (original songs by)

Suffs – Shaina Taub (music and lyrics)

The Outsiders – Jamestown Revival (Zach Chance and Jonathan Clay) and Justin Levine (music and lyrics)

Best Scenic Design of a Play

dots – Appropriate

dots – An Enemy of the People

Derek McLane – Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn – Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

David Zinn – Stereophonic

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian – The Outsiders

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini – Hell’s Kitchen

Takeshi Kata – Water for Elephants

David Korins – Here Lies Love

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross – Back to the Future: The Musical

Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini – Lempicka

Tom Scutt – Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite – Appropriate

Dede Ayite – Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Enver Chakartash – Stereophonic

Emilio Sosa – Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn – An Enemy of the People

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite – Hell’s Kitchen

Linda Cho – The Great Gatsby

David Israel Reynoso – Water for Elephants

Tom Scutt – Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Paul Tazewell – Suffs

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd – An Enemy of the People

Amith Chandrashaker – Prayer for the French Republic

Jiyoun Chang – Stereophonic

Jane Cox – Appropriate

Natasha Katz – Grey House

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Brandon Stirling Baker – Illinoise

David Bengali and Bradley King – Water for Elephants

Isabella Byrd – Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Natasha Katz – Hell’s Kitchen

Hana S. Kim and Brian MacDevitt – The Outsiders

Best Sound Design of a Play

Stefania Bulbarella and Justin Ellington – Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Leah Gelpe – Mary Jane

Tom Gibbons – Grey House

Will Pickens and Bray Poor – Appropriate

Ryan Rumery – Stereophonic

Best Sound Design of a Musical

M. L. Dogg and Cody Spencer – Here Lies Love

Kai Harada – Merrily We Roll Along

Nick Lidster for Autograph – Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gareth Owen – Hell’s Kitchen

Cody Spencer – The Outsiders

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown – Hell’s Kitchen

Shana Carroll and Jesse Robb – Water for Elephants

Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman – The Outsiders

Annie-B Parson – Here Lies Love

Justin Peck – Illinoise

Best Orchestrations

Adam Blackstone and Tom Kitt – Hell’s Kitchen

Will Butler and Justin Craig – Stereophonic

Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine, and Jamestown Revival (Zach Chance and Jonathan Clay) – The Outsiders

Jonathan Tunick – Merrily We Roll Along

Timo Andres – Illinoise

