Holland Taylor e la dolcissima reazione alla prima nomination ai Tony dell'amata Sarah Paulson

Prima attesa candidatura per l'attrice di American Horror Story agli Oscar del teatro. Ecco tutte le nomination.

Holland Taylor e la dolcissima reazione alla prima nomination ai Tony dell'amata Sarah Paulson - Sarah Paulson festegglia gli 80 anni dellamata Holland Taylor - Gay.it
Dopo aver vinto un Golden Globe, un SAG, un Emmy, tre Critics’ Choice Awards e due Satellite Awards, Sarah Paulson è stata per la prima volta candidata ai Tony Awards, premi Oscar del teatro, in qualità di miglior attrice protagonista in un’opera teatrale per Appropriate. Nella pièce Paulson interpreta Antoinette, la sorella maggiore della disfunzionale famiglia Lafayette, che si trova nel mezzo di una battaglia per l’eredità in seguito alla morte del padre.

La conquista della candidatura ha fortemente emozionato l’attrice, musa di Ryan Murphy, che l’ha definita il “dono più grande” nonché la “cosa più significativa” accaduta fino ad oggi nella sua carriera, pur avendo vinto diversi premi importanti.

Ho avuto dei riconoscimenti davvero speciali nella mia carriera: sono stata incredibilmente fortunata. Ma ho sognato tutto questo fin da quando ero bambina, una ragazzina che camminava per New York tenendo la mano di mia madre single di 27 anni e quella della mia dolce sorellina, guardando i tendoni di Broadway e sognando. Guardare i Tony Awards, desiderare, sognare, sperare, pregare. E ora eccolo qui. Un sogno realizzato. Il lavoro più duro che abbia mai fatto. Molto fortificante. Il regalo più grande.”

Parole grondanti riconoscimento a cui ha risposto con amore Holland Taylor, dal 2015 compagna di Sarah Paulson.

Holland Taylor, ha condiviso la notizia sulla sua pagina Instagram insieme alla commovente didascalia: “Post permanente. Sei così degna di tutte le cose buone. E di tutto il mio amore”.

E Paulson ha risposto: “Ti amo completamente”.

Sarah Paulson non sarà l’unica attrice dichiaratamente LGBTQ+ a puntare i Tony Awards il prossimo 16 giugno. Tra i candidati ci sono anche Jonathan Groff per il suo ruolo nel musical Merrily We Roll Along, e Jim Parsons di The Big Bang Theory per Mother Play.

Nomination Tony Awards 2024

Best Play
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Mary Jane
Mother Play
Prayer for the French Republic
Stereophonic

Best Musical
Hell’s Kitchen
Illinoise
The Outsiders
Suffs
Water for Elephants

Best Revival of a Play
Appropriate
An Enemy of the People
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch

Best Revival of a Musical
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Merrily We Roll Along
The Who’s Tommy

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
William Jackson Harper – Uncle Vanya as Astrov
Leslie Odom Jr. – Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch as Purlie Victorious Judson
Liev Schreiber – Doubt: A Parable as Father Brendan Flynn
Jeremy Strong – An Enemy of the People as Doctor Thomas Stockmann
Michael Stuhlbarg – Patriots as Boris Berezovsky

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Betsy Aidem – Prayer for the French Republic as Marcelle Salomon Benhamou
Jessica Lange – Mother Play as Phyllis
Rachel McAdams – Mary Jane as Mary Jane
Sarah Paulson – Appropriate as Antoinette “Toni” Lafayette
Amy Ryan – Doubt: A Parable as Sister Aloysius Beauvier

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Brody Grant – The Outsiders as Ponyboy Curtis
Jonathan Groff – Merrily We Roll Along as Franklin Shephard
Dorian Harewood – The Notebook as Noah Calhoun (older)
Brian d’Arcy James – Days of Wine and Roses as Joseph “Joe” Clay
Eddie Redmayne – Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club as the Emcee

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Eden Espinosa – Lempicka as Tamara de Lempicka
Maleah Joi Moon – Hell’s Kitchen as Ali
Kelli O’Hara – Days of Wine and Roses as Kirsten Arnesen-Clay
Maryann Plunkett – The Notebook as Allison “Allie” Calhoun (older)
Gayle Rankin – Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club as Sally Bowles

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
Will Brill – Stereophonic as Reg
Eli Gelb – Stereophonic as Grover
Jim Parsons – Mother Play as Carl
Tom Pecinka – Stereophonic as Peter
Corey Stoll – Appropriate as Beauregard “Bo” Lafayette

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
Quincy Tyler Bernstine – Doubt: A Parable as Mrs. Muller
Juliana Canfield – Stereophonic as Holly
Celia Keenan-Bolger – Mother Play as Martha
Sarah Pidgeon – Stereophonic as Diana
Kara Young – Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch as Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
Roger Bart – Back to the Future: The Musical as Doc Brown
Joshua Boone – The Outsiders as Dallas Winston
Brandon Victor Dixon – Hell’s Kitchen as Davis
Sky Lakota-Lynch – The Outsiders as Johnny Cade
Daniel Radcliffe – Merrily We Roll Along as Charley Kringas
Steven Skybell – Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club as Herr Schultz

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
Shoshana Bean – Hell’s Kitchen as Jersey
Amber Iman – Lempicka as Rafaela
Nikki M. James – Suffs as Ida B. Wells
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer – Monty Python’s Spamalot as the Lady of the Lake
Kecia Lewis – Hell’s Kitchen as Miss Liza Jane
Lindsay Mendez – Merrily We Roll Along as Mary Flynn
Bebe Neuwirth – Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club as Fraulein Schneider

Best Direction of a Play
Daniel Aukin – Stereophonic
Anne Kauffman – Mary Jane
Kenny Leon – Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch
Lila Neugebauer – Appropriate
Whitney White – Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Best Direction of a Musical
Maria Friedman – Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Greif – Hell’s Kitchen
Leigh Silverman – Suffs
Jessica Stone – Water for Elephants
Danya Taymor – The Outsiders

Best Book of a Musical
Kristoffer Diaz – Hell’s Kitchen
Bekah Brunstetter – The Notebook
Justin Levine and Adam Rapp – The Outsiders
Shaina Taub – Suffs
Rick Elice – Water for Elephants

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Days of Wine and Roses – Adam Guettel (music and lyrics)
Here Lies Love – David Byrne and Fatboy Slim (music and lyrics)
Stereophonic – Will Butler (original songs by)
Suffs – Shaina Taub (music and lyrics)
The Outsiders – Jamestown Revival (Zach Chance and Jonathan Clay) and Justin Levine (music and lyrics)

Best Scenic Design of a Play
dots – Appropriate
dots – An Enemy of the People
Derek McLane – Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn – Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
David Zinn – Stereophonic

Best Scenic Design of a Musical
AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian – The Outsiders
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini – Hell’s Kitchen
Takeshi Kata – Water for Elephants
David Korins – Here Lies Love
Tim Hatley and Finn Ross – Back to the Future: The Musical
Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini – Lempicka
Tom Scutt – Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Costume Design of a Play
Dede Ayite – Appropriate
Dede Ayite – Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Enver Chakartash – Stereophonic
Emilio Sosa – Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn – An Enemy of the People

Best Costume Design of a Musical
Dede Ayite – Hell’s Kitchen
Linda Cho – The Great Gatsby
David Israel Reynoso – Water for Elephants
Tom Scutt – Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Paul Tazewell – Suffs

Best Lighting Design of a Play
Isabella Byrd – An Enemy of the People
Amith Chandrashaker – Prayer for the French Republic
Jiyoun Chang – Stereophonic
Jane Cox – Appropriate
Natasha Katz – Grey House

Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Brandon Stirling Baker – Illinoise
David Bengali and Bradley King – Water for Elephants
Isabella Byrd – Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Natasha Katz – Hell’s Kitchen
Hana S. Kim and Brian MacDevitt – The Outsiders

Best Sound Design of a Play
Stefania Bulbarella and Justin Ellington – Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Leah Gelpe – Mary Jane
Tom Gibbons – Grey House
Will Pickens and Bray Poor – Appropriate
Ryan Rumery – Stereophonic

Best Sound Design of a Musical
M. L. Dogg and Cody Spencer – Here Lies Love
Kai Harada – Merrily We Roll Along
Nick Lidster for Autograph – Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gareth Owen – Hell’s Kitchen
Cody Spencer – The Outsiders

Best Choreography
Camille A. Brown – Hell’s Kitchen
Shana Carroll and Jesse Robb – Water for Elephants
Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman – The Outsiders
Annie-B Parson – Here Lies Love
Justin Peck – Illinoise

Best Orchestrations
Adam Blackstone and Tom Kitt – Hell’s Kitchen
Will Butler and Justin Craig – Stereophonic
Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine, and Jamestown Revival (Zach Chance and Jonathan Clay) – The Outsiders
Jonathan Tunick – Merrily We Roll Along
Timo Andres – Illinoise

